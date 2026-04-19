The Cubs Shouldn't Be Concerned About Alex Bregman's Slow Start

The Chicago Cubs made a serious win-now move during the offseason, signing third baseman Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million contract.

This signing was meant to show the National League that the Cubs are ready to compete for a championship. That, unfortunately, hasn't gone to plan thus far.

After 20 games, the Cubs are just 11-9, and what was thought to be a weak NL Central has Chicago sitting at the bottom of the division.

Chicago Cubs infielder Alex Bregman | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Part of this slow start to the season is because of the injury crisis the Cubs are facing with the pitching staff. However, some hitters like Bregman are not meeting expectations so far.

But Cubs fans shouldn't worry about Bregman's slow start.

Why shouldn't Cubs fans worry?

Bregman was the second-overall pick in the 2015 MLB Draft by the Houston Astros. He would make his mark with Houston, winning two World Series and making two All-Star Games. Bregman would stay with the Astros for nine seasons.

In 2025, Bregman signed with the Boston Red Sox, where he would hit 18 home runs with an .821 OPS in 114 games.

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Through 20 games with Chicago in 2026, Bregman has not found the same rhythm. He has hit what would be a career low .229/.301/.313 slash line with two home runs.

But what is behind this? Is Bregman just getting unlucky, or is there a real problem with his mechanics?

Bregman is hitting just .254 on balls in play. This would be a career low and suggests he is getting somewhat unlucky.

His Baseball Savant page tells the same story. While Bregman's bat speed is down 1.1 mph, this isn't enough of a difference to suggest mechanics are the issue.

Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Bregman still hits the ball hard, having a hard-hit rate of 47.8%, good for the 74th percentile. However, what really shows he is struggling is the fact that he is making elite contact.

Bregman's squared-up contact rate is 48.6%, which is second in the majors behind Colt Keith. His squared-up swing rate is 41.3%, also second in the majors behind Xavier Edwards. This means that he is making contact and squaring up the ball at an elite rate, suggesting he is getting unlucky.

Still possessing elite plate discipline, Bregman should improve over the course of the season, making the contract worth it for the Cubs. He'll need to make serious strides with the struggles of center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong and first baseman Michael Busch.