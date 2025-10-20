Owen Ayers, Cole Mathis Shining for Cubs in Arizona Fall League Action
Chicago Cubs prospects, as part of the Mesa Solar Sox in the Arizona Fall League, are preparing for another week of action that starts on Tuesday.
The Solar Sox are looking up at most of the league after two weeks of action. Mesa is 4-6, which is the second-worst record in the league, ahead of only Glendale, which is 3-6. Scottsdale leads the league at 7-3, followed by Surprise (5-4), Peoria (5-5) and Salt River (5-5).
Cubs prospects are playing alongside prospects from the Athletics, the Miami Marlins, the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees. The Mesa Solar Sox are housed at the Cubs’ spring training facility.
The Cubs’ hitters are faring better than pitchers after two weeks of action.
Chicago Cubs Prospects Performances at AFL
Here is a look at how every Chicago Cubs prospect at the Arizona Fall League has fared after two weeks.
- Owen Ayers, C: In seven games Ayers has slashed .360/.484/.720 with a team-best 1.204 OPS. He has two home runs, eight RBI, has drawn six walks and struck out five times.
- Cole Mathis, 1B/3B: In five games Mathis has slashed .400/.474/.600 with a 1.074 OPS, one of two players on the team with an OPS of 1.000 or better. He has hit one home run, has seven RBI and six hits across 15 at-bats.
- Ed Howard, SS: In five games Howard has a .071/.278/.071 slash (1-for-14). He has struck out eight times and walked four times.
- Logan Poteet, C: Poteet has played in two games and is 2-for-8 at the plate. He has a double, a walk and two RBI.
- Koen Moreno, RHP: Moreno has pitched in two games, with one start. He has a 0.00 ERA in seven innings. He’s allowed four hits, four walks and has struck out seven. Batters are hitting .167 against him.
- Mathew Peters, RHP: He has pitched in three games, all in relief, and has a 9.82 ERA. He has allowed five hits, four earned runs and four walks in 3.2 innings. He has struck out one. Batters are hitting .313 against him.
- Luis Martinez-Gomez, RHP: Has a 3.00 ERA in two games, both in relief. He has allowed two hits, one earned run and two walks in three innings. He has struck out seven and allowed batters to hit .182.
- JP Wheat, RHP: He is 0-1 in two appearances with a 36.00 ERA. He has allowed four hits and eight earned runs in two innings. He has walked six and struck out one. Batters have hit .400 against him.
- Thomas Mangus, RHP: Has not pitched yet in AFL.
The Cubs and the Solar Sox begin the week at home with a contest against Salt River on Tuesday. Mesa then goes to Salt River on Wednesday, followed by a home game with Surprise on Thursday. After an off day on Friday, Mesa travels to Surprise on Saturday before traveling to Scottsdale to end the week of action on Sunday.
