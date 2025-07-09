SI

Former Cy Young Winner Dallas Keuchel Signs Deal With AL Team

The 37-year-old is in agreement on a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals.

Mike McDaniel

Veteran pitcher Dallas Keuchel is in agreement with the Kansas City Royals on a minor league contract.
Veteran pitcher Dallas Keuchel is in agreement with the Kansas City Royals on a minor league contract. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
In this story:

Veteran starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel is in agreement with the Kansas City Royals on a minor league contract, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The 37-year-old former Cy Young winner held a workout last week and hit 92 miles per hour on the radar gun. He will report to Triple-A. If he makes it back to the majors, he will earn $2 million prorated.

Keuchel started four games for the Milwaukee Brewers last season, where he gave up 10 runs over 16.2 innings pitched - good for a 5.40 ERA. He was designated for assignment following his four starts with the franchise.

Keuchel has bounced around quite a bit in recent years, but the Royals are taking a shot on him in hopes he can find a semblance of prior form.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB