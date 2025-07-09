Former Cy Young Winner Dallas Keuchel Signs Deal With AL Team
The 37-year-old is in agreement on a minor league contract with the Kansas City Royals.
Veteran starting pitcher Dallas Keuchel is in agreement with the Kansas City Royals on a minor league contract, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The 37-year-old former Cy Young winner held a workout last week and hit 92 miles per hour on the radar gun. He will report to Triple-A. If he makes it back to the majors, he will earn $2 million prorated.
Keuchel started four games for the Milwaukee Brewers last season, where he gave up 10 runs over 16.2 innings pitched - good for a 5.40 ERA. He was designated for assignment following his four starts with the franchise.
Keuchel has bounced around quite a bit in recent years, but the Royals are taking a shot on him in hopes he can find a semblance of prior form.
