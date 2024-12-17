Devin Williams Reveals Yankees Outbid Dodgers Last-Minute in Trade With Brewers
The New York Yankees solidified the back end of their bullpen for 2025 with the acquisition of closer Devin Williams from the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this month.
Williams, who has established himself as one of the best relief pitchers in the game, was excited about the trade to the Yankees, but said heading to New York was never on his radar.
"To be honest, I didn't really think so," Williams said, when he was asked if he thought being traded to the Yankees was a possibility. "I thought...I kinda thought I would be going to L.A. [Dodgers]. That's what I was being told and you know, the Yankees snuck in there under the table and got the deal done."
Williams was traded to the Yankees on Dec. 13 in a package that included pitcher Nestor Cortes, second baseman Caleb Durbin and cash considerations heading to the Brewers.
What the Yankees got was a premier reliever, who in a shortened season coming off a stress fracture in his back, posted a 1.25 ERA with 38 strikeouts and 14 saves over 21.2 innings pitched in 2024.
When healthy, the 30-year-old Williams is one of the most reliable bullpen arms in the sport, and will certainly solidify the New York bullpen next season.