Diamondbacks and Giants Friday Night Broadcast Only Available on Apple TV+
Diamondbacks and Giants fans looking to watch this Friday night's game in San Francisco will need to have an Apple TV+ subscription to be able to watch that game. This is part of a deal signed by Major League Baseball with Apple, and not under the control of the Diamondbacks or the Giants.
Thus whether you watch via cable, satellite, or stream on MLB TV, you will not see Jordan Montgomery's Diamondbacks debut without an Apple TV+ subscription. The game is also available on radio: D-backs - 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station, KQMR Latino Mix 100.3 FM, and Giants: KNBR 680, 1510 AM - KSFN
According to the FAQ at the MLB TV site (see links below), you will require an Apple account, and will need to pay for a subscription to Apple TV+ in order to watch the game You can watch on multiple devices, including your Smart TV, phone, tablet and of course via your Apple TV device if you have one.
You can sign up for a free 60-day trial, with the promo code linked below, at the end of which you will be charged $9.99 per month according to the fine print at the bottom of the page. (unless you cancel)
This is the first of three Diamondbacks games to be broadcast exclusively on Apple TV+ during the first half of the season. The next game will be May 10th when the D-backs visit the Baltimore Orioles. Then on June 21st the D-backs visit the Philadelphia Phillies for their third Apple TV+ exclusive broadcast. (For the Giants the next exclusive Apple TV+ games are May 3rd and June 14th)
Helpful Links:
MLB TV FAQ regarding Apple TV+ Broadcasts
2 Months Free Offer from Apple TV+ (Promo Code at Link)