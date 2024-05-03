Diamondbacks Acquire Matt Bowman, Transfer Merrill Kelly to 60-Day IL
The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired right-hand reliever Matt Bowman from the Minnesota Twins for cash considerations. In corresponding moves Merrill Kelly (Right Shoulder Strain) was transferred to the 60-Day Injured List and Blake Walston was optioned back to Triple-A Reno. The Diamondbacks 40-man roster stands at 40
Bowman is a 32 year old pitcher who had appeared in five games this year, throwing 7.2 innings and posting a 2.35 ERA, but with a 5.62 FIP. He's allowed just two hits, one of which was a homer, has four walks and six strikeouts.
Bowman had been designated for assignment by the Twins to make room for closer Jhoan Duran. Bowman had Tommy John Surgery in September of 2020 and missed all of 2021 and 2022. He spent most of 2023 pitching for the Yankees Triple-A affiliate. In 49 games he had a 3.99 ERA. He appeared in just three games for the Yankees last year.
Bowman was originally drafted by the Mets in 2012, and taken by the Cardinals in the 2015 Rule 5 draft. In five major league seasons he's pitched in 191 games, posting a 4.06 ERA and 3.80 FIP in 193 innings. Bowman has a four pitch mix that consists of a 92.5 MPH sinker, a splitter, a sweeper and a cutter. The split finger has been by far his most effective pitch, helping him achieve a career 56% ground ball rate. (League average is 43%)
Kelly's transfer to the 60-Day IL simply confirms what the team has been hinting at since he first went on the IL on April 23rd. The indication has always been that Kelly would be gone months, not weeks. He is not eligible to return now until June 23rd at the earliest. He has a strain of the Teres Major in his right shoulder. There is no time table for Kelly to resume throwing, or even get his next MRI, which is a prerequisite for him to start a throwing program Torey Lovullo said.
Walston was called up yesterday to provide long relief due to a taxed bullpen. He made a solid major league debut in relief of Jordan Montgomery and will likely be among the top considered players for the D-backs when they next need to reach down for a starter or long relief option.