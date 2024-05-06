Diamondbacks Bust Out of Slump with 11-4 Win Over the Padres
As Ketel Marte's first inning, two-run homer soared 404 feet over the right-field wall he helped his team accomplish something they hadn't done since April 9th: score a crooked number in the first inning.
That kick started a four run inning, which also included Corbin Carroll's two run single as his resurgence continues. Arizona never looked back beating the Padres 11-4 to salvage the series finale on Sunday.
Early offense was a Diamondbacks specialty in the first part of the season. In their first 15 games they scored in the first inning 10 times. Eight times they scored two or more runs in the first, totaling 25 runs in all. Then the early offense dried up. Over their next 19 games they scored a first inning run just four times, and never had a crooked number.
They faced Matt Waldron today, who utilizes a knuckleball in his repertoire. Prior to the game former major league knuckleballer and D-backs radio analyst Tom Candiotti shared his experience. He said that often times when a hot hitting team faces a knuckleballer they struggle. On the other hand teams that have been cold will often break out against such a pitcher.
Apparently the knuckleball was just what the doctor ordered as they knocked Waldron around for eight hits and eight of the 11 runs scored.
Jake McCarthy had three hits, including a double, scored three runs and drove in two. Joc Pederson hit a two-run homer, his third of the year, and Christian Walker had a double, a single and two RBI. Even backup catcher Tucker Barnhart got into the act, with a double, a single, two runs scored and an RBI.
Ryne Nelson was activated from the disabled list to make the start for the D-backs. He had been out 15 days due to an elbow contusion. He looked sharp early on, retiring the first five batters he faced. But he ran into trouble after two quick outs in the second inning, allowing three runs. The big knock was a Jackson Merrill two-run homer.
A double and two singles also led to a Padres run in the 3rd inning, but Nelson was able to shut it down from there, throwing two more scoreless innings to complete his outing.
This is what was most important to Nelson. "I just wanted to go out there and put some zeroes up. It's never good when we're scoring and you go out there and give up a couple of runs. So being able to throw up those zeroes was big."
Nelson threw five innings, allowing four runs on eight hits, with a walk and three strikeouts. While it wasn't a pristine outing, it was good enough on a day where the offense was in sync. His record now stands at 2-2 with a 5.23 ERA.
Justin Martinez, Joe Mantiply, Ryan Thompson, and Kevin Ginkel each threw a scoreless inning to close out the Padres and keep them from getting back in the game.
The Diamondbacks record improves to 15-20 as they head off to Cincinnati to start a six game road trip. The first of three games against the Reds is Tuesday afternoon at 3:40 P.M. Arizona Time. Zac Gallen will get the start, his first since coming out of a game on April 26th with a hamstring cramp.