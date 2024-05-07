Diamondbacks Reinstate Paul Sewald, Option Scott McGough
The Diamondbacks have reinstated closer Paul Sewald from the 15-day Injured List. In a corresponding move, right-handed reliever Scott McGough has been optioned to Triple-A Reno.
Sewald suffered a grade 2 oblique strain in Spring Training, which sidelined him for the early stretch of the regular season. Over two rehab appearances, Sewald has pitched 1 2/3 innings, allowing two hits, no earned runs, and collecting four strikeouts. Arizona's bullpen is in desperate need of reinforcements, and Sewald slotting into the 9th inning closer role could have a cascading effect on the rest of the relief corp, similar to how it did last season.
With a healthy Sewald, right-handers Ryan Thompson and Kevin Ginkel can slot back into their 7th inning/setup roles. While Ginkel has been solid as the backup closer, he will have a chance to return to elite form once back in a setup role.
McGough's option does come as a bit of a surprise, although he has struggled for the most part in 2024. Although going 15 straight appearances without surrendering an earned run at one point in 2023, his game quickly began to deteriorate, as his ERA ballooned up to a 4.73 before he eventually landed on the IL towards the end of the regular season.
In 2024, McGough never found his stride. So far he is 1-3, with a 6.75 ERA, allowing 12 earned runs in just 16 innings. A stint in Reno could be for the best for the right-hander.
Notably, center fielder Alek Thomas was not activated alongside Sewald. It was expected that both Thomas and Sewald would be ready for the series against the Reds. Thomas has three hits and five RBI in his three rehab starts with Triple-A Reno, including a double. He is still listed on the Aces' bench as of now. It is unclear whether the young outfielder suffered a setback, but we will update this story as we learn more.