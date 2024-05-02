Gabriel Moreno Discusses His Bobblehead, Development
The Diamondbacks are giving away a bobblehead for one of their most recognized young players. The first 20,000 fans in attendance at Chase Field on Saturday, May 4th vs the San Diego Padres will receive a free Gabriel Moreno Gold Glove bobblehead. Moreno met with the media to talk about this upcoming honor, among other topics.
“I like it a lot, I think it looks a lot like me. I’m just really proud that they took the time to dedicate a bobblehead to me,” said Moreno, "I feel good, just overall happy with it. There’s kind of no other happiness that comes with getting a bobblehead and looking forward to having my son play with it.”
The bobblehead features a shiny gold glove on Moreno's hand, indicative of the prestigious NL Catcher's Gold Glove award the 24-year-old stud earned with his stellar defense in 2023. Last season, Moreno led the majors with a stellar 48% caught stealing percentage, with 9 CS above average. He also boasted a top-10 pop time, and runners across MLB were wary of trying to run on Moreno's arm.
Moreno spoke on his Gold Glove, noting the honor that came as a result of his hard work, and appreciating that his bobblehead featured it as a recognition of his ability.
“Case in point. Why I wanted to give thanks to that recognition. It means a lot to me, and it means a lot to my family, just that recognition of my play with the Gold Glove on the defensive side,” Moreno said.
The strong defensive trend has continued in 2024. Despite a slight drop to fourth in MLB with 43% caught stealing, Moreno is still a dangerous catcher to steal on. As a still young player, Moreno has plenty of room to continue his upward path, and Moreno noted his appreciation for the work the D-backs organization has done to help him develop into a stellar defender.
"Since my arrival, I’ve kind of been able to understand what type of player I am. Be able to have that confidence to not make mistakes and be able to improve behind the dish. Since my arrival here that's kind of what I've been able to focus on and develop," said Moreno, “the trust that [Manager Torey Lovullo has] given me, the whole organization, that’s what’s allowed me to develop behind the plate.”
“I think just the overall confidence, not just throwing people out, but the whole aspect being behind the dish. That’s just what I want to continue to do and get everybody out,” Moreno said. “I know if I'm healthy, I’m always a candidate to be able to win the Gold Glove.”
Moreno reiterated his appreciation for his bobblehead, and said that he'd be putting it "right next to the Gold Glove."
Of course it wouldn't be a baseball clubhouse without some good natured pranks among teammates and close friends. Corbin Carroll played a joke with Gabi that is sure to get a laugh
