D-backs GM Opens Up on Merrill Kelly Signing

On Friday, the Arizona Diamondbacks officially announced the signing of right-hander Merrill Kelly, who will return to his hometown club on a two-year, $40 million deal with a $12-14 million vesting option for 2028.

Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen later met with members of the media to discuss the signing, and addressed just how much Kelly means to the team. Here's what he had to say about Kelly:

"We feel pretty good about bringing Merrill back, obviously," Hazen said.

"He's been one of the most consistent starting pitchers we've had here. He's a leader in our clubhouse. He's got the makeup to be at the front of our rotation. He gives a lot of stability to our rotation."

Hazen said the re-addition of Kelly, alongside veteran Eduardo Rodriguez, can help alleviate some of the pressure on the younger arms — Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson, as well as some of the minor league options looking to rise up to MLB in the coming season.

Kelly, as D-backs fans are already well aware, was traded to the Texas Rangers the 2025 Deadline in exchange for three pitching prospects. Hazen said that parting with the veteran righty was not something he relished.

"We're really excited to have him back for a number of different reasons. Never really wanted to trade him but [the 2025 season] didn't exactly go exactly how we we had envisioned for a lot of us, and the team, and the players, but we're happy that we've been reunited," Hazen said.

At the time of the Deadline, Kelly told Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers that he would not harbor any ill will if he were dealt, and would welcome a return to Arizona.

Hazen said he has to block out some of the emotions involved in dealing a long-time organizational staple like Kelly. The relationship has not appeared to suffer as a result.

"We love Merrill. I think the circumstance in which I traded off the team last year, I think Merrill also gets as a baseball guy, and he had a chance to go win over in Texas," Hazen said.

Kelly is entering his age-37 season, which can be looked at as a risk, but the veteran has remained consistently effective, thanks to his command and deep arsenal. Hazen likened Kelly to Zack Greinke in his ability to control the zone to his advantage so adeptly.

"He works very hard. He's not velocity-reliant. He commands the ball so well. He's a very unique player. I know Zack Greinke got lauded for this skill. I think Merrill brings a lot of that pitchability, command, repeating his delivery to the table and can maintain effectiveness into his later years."

Hazen did, however, say the D-backs are still looking for pitching — both rotationally and in the bullpen.

