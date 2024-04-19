Ryne Nelson Placed on Injured List, Jace Peterson DFA'd
The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves today:
Recalled from Triple-A Reno: LHP Jordan Montgomery (No. 52), OF Pavin Smith (No. 26)
Placed on 15-day injured list: RHP Ryne Nelson (right elbow contusion)
Designated for Assignment: INF Jace Peterson
As reported last night, Nelson was hit on the elbow by a line drive off the bat of Mike Yastrzemski and suffered a right elbow contusion as a result. While x-rays were negative, there was still a lot of swelling and stiffness as of last night and the team determined he would be unable to make his next start, leaving them no choice but to place him on the 15 day injured list.
Nelson was making his 4th start of the year and had recorded two scoreless innings at the time of the injury. His record was 1-2 with a 4.60 ERA in 15. 2 innings. After a very rough start to begin his season against the Braves, he had been pitching much better of late. A timeline for his return is not known as of this writing.
Jordan Montgomery was expected to be activated today for his Diamondbacks debut. The big left-hander was signed to a free agent contract with the team on March 29th and has been getting stretched out with the Triple-A Reno affliate.
Peterson was not able to perform in his role as back up infielder, batting just 1-22 , .045 with three walks. He also registered -2 defensive runs saved in 27 innings at shortstop, a position he was ill suited to fill in. Acquired at least year's trade deadline, Peterson hit .183 with a .534 OPS in 106 PA in 2023, and had -5 rDRS. Peterson is still owed the pro rated balance of his $5 million dollar contract for 2024. The Oakland A's are covering $2 million of that with the D-backs on the hook for $3 million.
Pavin Smith is getting his first call-up of 2024. He has been up and down with the team since the 2020 Pandemic season. In 1,094 career PA he has a .240/.319/.379 , .698 OPS slash line, which comes out to a 91 OPS+ or about 9% below league average. He was hitting .298 with two homers and a .873 OPS in 72 PA for Reno this season. He's taken 13 walks against 15 strikeouts.