Scott McGough, Torey Lovullo Deny Intent to Throw at Fernando Tatis Jr.'s Head
At the end of last night's game Scott McGough delivered a 1-2 pitch to Fernando Tatis Jr. that went high and tight, sending Tatis diving into the dirt to avoid being hit. As reported earlier today, Tatis felt that McGough was throwing at his head.
“They throw at my head every single day,’’ Tatis said. “I’m trying to stay in the game, but I feel like there’s been so many of those.’’
Padres Manager Mike Shildt was even more pointed in his comments. “We're seeing way too many pitches up and in on Tati,’’ Shildt said. “It's enough. It really is enough. If you want to throw in, that's fine. But I don't know what people are trying to accomplish by throwing up and in. All you're doing is pissing the guy off, and it's uncalled for. ...“It's happening way too frequently, and it's not something that we're going to tolerate much longer.’’
That last part was of special note, as it might have seemed that Shildt was threatening retaliation. McGough was adamant that he did not try to hit Tatis.
"I'd never hit anybody in the head on purpose, let alone hit anybody on purpose" McGough said. A fastball I threw up in the zone that fastball got away from me a little bit. That's all that was. I'm bummed they feel that way......it's not part of my game, I don't play dirty"
During his pre game press conference, Torey Lovullo was asked if he felt that Shildt's comments were threatening, and he said no and he understands that Shildt is just trying to protect his players. He went on to say that he would never call for a player to be thrown at.
As if often the case, the most poignant and thoughtful comments on the matter came from Christian Walker. Back in September of 2018 Walker was hit in the face by a Kenta Maeda fastball. Walker suffered a broken jaw and sinus fracture that required reconstructive face surgery. If anyone understands this situation, it's Walker. He pointed to his own experience to provide perspective.
"You have to know when it's intentional and when it's not intentional and as a hitter I think you can feel it. Sometimes it's hard to tell. But a part of a lot of scouting reports now is move guys. I know for a fact that's on my scouting report. When opposing pitchers move my hands, my slugging percentage drops. That's a fact, that's a stat."
As anyone who has watched a lot of Diamondbacks games can atest, teams constantly pitch Walker up and in. And he gets hit often, including eight times in each of the previous two seasons. The team had a scare early in spring training when Walker was hit on the hand and he's already been hit twice this season, the same number as Tatis.
"So it's a part of people's scouting reports" Walker said. "Nobody is trying to hit people. But People are trying to be successful, and if I'm really comfortable in the box and moving my hands puts the favor in the pitcher's corner that's going to be a part of his game plan. "
"I understand both sides. I understand as a hitter why that pisses you off, and it's frustrating. But also I think he had two strikes on him at the time. Who tries to hit somebody with two strikes. To me that doesn't add up. "
"But as a hitter I hate when it feels like guys are getting targeted. Even if it's accidental, when I got hit in the face, it wasn't on purpose it was an accident. It doesn't change the fact that I just got hit in the face with a fastball. Whether it's intentional or not, as a hitter I totally understand and it bothers me too."
"You see all the padding I wear up there. It's because I get brushed back a lot. It feels like once a game I've got to duck a ball. Personally I chalk it up to being a part of the game, but I guess other people feel differently"