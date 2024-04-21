Slade Cecconi Steps Up for D-backs, Gets First MLB Win
With Merrill Kelly dealing with a shoulder issue, right-hander Slade Cecconi was tasked with making an emergency start. Cecconi answered above and beyond the call, twirling six efficient innings in a Diamondbacks 5-3 win over the Giants. It was a shot in the arm to a team struggling with injuries to the rotation this season.
"What Slade did gave everybody a chance to catch their breath and go out and win a big game," said D-backs manager Torey Lovullo.
It was the first time he had completed six innings in his major league career, his previous career-high being 5 2/3 innings on August 27 last season against the Reds. Cecconi was pumping in strikes, working ahead of Giant hitters all day. His lone hiccup came in the fifth, when he gave up a two-run home run to Mike Yastrzemski following an infield hit that broke up the no-hit bid. Cecconi finished with just two hits allowed, didn't walk a batter, and struck out three, walking away with his first major league win.
The D-backs immediately answered Yastrzemski's home run the following inning. Joc Pederson led off the frame with a double off the right field wall and Eugenio Suarez reached on a ball Nick Ahmed couldn't handle in the hole. An aggressive tag by both runners put two runners in scoring position and set the stage for Gabriel Moreno. Moreno grounded a ball up the middle to plate both runners to give the D-backs a 3-2 lead.
"I knew it was an important at-bat," said Moreno through interpreter Alex Arpiza. "I was preparing myself before that at-bat, I knew it was a key situation. Thankfully I was able to come through."
Moreno also made a key play on defense. Following a leadoff walk to Jung Hoo Lee, the Giants center fielder attempted to steal on the very next pitch. Moreno unleashed a perfect throw to second to send Lee back to the dugout.
Another moment that played into the game's outcome came in the seventh inning. Pitching in his third game of the series, Bryce Jarvis gave up a hit and walked two batters, one intentional. Facing Jorge Soler, Jarvis retired the slugger on a ground ball to third base to leave the bases loaded and the lead intact.
"I thought that was a great mound visit by [Brent] Strom with the Soler at-bat and he made pitches," said Lovullo. "He's growing, he's learning and maturing, and making pitches. He knows what his arsenal is, he knows how to get to his pitches, and follow the game plan. He got a huge out. It was a big inning for us, handed it off to [Ryan] Thompson and [Kevin] Ginkel."
Arizona tacked on two more runs in the ninth. Following a leadoff single by Moreno, McCarthy bunted back to the mound, where four-time Gold Glove winner Matt Chapman threw the ball into center field trying to nail the lead runner. The D-backs capitalized with a double and a sacrifice fly to score critical tack-on runs, as the Giants scored off Ginkel in the bottom half of the inning.
Blaze Alexander left the game in the fifth inning due to a right hamstring cramp. With the team thin at the shortstop position, and not wanting to deal with another injury, Lovullo pulled Alexander in favor of Kevin Newman. Newman had a key hit in this game, doubling to left to drive in a run after fouling off a two-strike breaking ball in the dirt that drew Giants manager Bob Melvin's ire. After the Newman double Melvin ended up getting thrown out of the game.
The D-backs will travel to St. Louis for a three-game series starting Monday night. Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt will start for Arizona, while Lance Lynn toes the rubber for the Cardinals. First pitch at Busch Stadium III will be 4:45 PM Arizona time.