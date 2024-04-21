D-backs Hopeful Merrill Kelly Can Avoid IL Stint
UPDATE: Steve Gilbert of MLB.com is reporting that Merrill Kelly is dealing with an issue with the teres major injury. Kelly is headed back to Phoenix to discuss with doctors the severity of the injury and the next steps.
The Diamondbacks scratched Merrill Kelly from his start Sunday afternoon against the San Francisco Giants with a shoulder issue. Manager Torey Lovullo told reporters before the game that Kelly felt tightness and discomfort in his right shoulder while throwing in preparation for this start Saturday. He underwent an MRI on that shoulder, but the team is hopeful Kelly will avoid a stint on the injured list.
This recent injury development is another in a long string of injuries that have hit the team hard in the past month. Right-hander Slade Cecconi has been called up to start Sunday vs. San Francisco in his place but the team still has a vacancy to fill in the upcoming series in St. Louis. Left-hander Tommy Henry cannot be recalled before May 2nd unless it's to replace an injured player. Logan Allen is another option after throwing 58 pitches in long relief but had been starting in Triple-A before then.
Looking at the starting rotation, Eduardo Rodríguez and Ryne Nelson are both out with injuries. Rodríguez is on the 60-day IL with a left shoulder strain, putting him out of action until May 25th at the earliest. Nelson suffered a right elbow contusion after getting struck by a batted ball and was placed on the 15-day IL on Friday, putting him out of action until early May. If Kelly joins them on the IL, that will be three of the starting five they planned to open the season with.