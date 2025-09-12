These 3 Diamondbacks Hitters are Hot at the Plate
The Arizona Diamondbacks may be watching their playoff hopes vanish, but they're clearly still fighting for something.
In fact, dropping two of three to the San Francisco Giants in their recent series was their first series loss since dropping three of four to the Rockies on August 17.
There's been a significant effort put forward by both Arizona's lineup and the pitching staff. For the purpose of this article, we'll be looking at three of the D-backs' hottest hitters.
So who's been getting it done at the plate for the D-backs lately? Here are three of the hottest hitters in Arizona's lineup:
1: Diamondbacks C Gabriel Moreno
Diamondbacks Gold Glove catcher Gabriel Moreno has been hot ever since returning from the 60-day IL. And he's not just hitting singles, either.
Since making his return to the lineup on August 22, Moreno has hit to an extremely impressive .340/.400/.566 slash, adding up to a .966 OPS. He's hit three doubles and three homers, and has struck out just 11 times in 60 plate appearances, walking six times.
The Diamondbacks are simply a better team with Moreno in the lineup and behind the plate. It's been said many times by manager Torey Lovullo and some of Moreno's teammates.
Moreno is up to a .286 average and .792 OPS on the season. While he was more known as a defensive stud in the past, his bat has certainly been one of the hottest in Arizona's lineup, even serving as the cleanup hitter at times following the unfortunate injury to Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
2: Diamondbacks SS Geraldo Perdomo
To say Geraldo Perdomo has been hot would be an evergreen statement for the 2025 season. Arizona's franchise shortstop has seemingly unlocked a new level, both in terms of overall hitting ability and raw power.
For the month of August, Perdomo's slash was an immense .318/.427/.509. He recorded five doubles, two triples and four homers, all while walking 20 times against 15 punchouts.
Perdomo actually hasn't been hitting for an exceptional average to open September, but he's slugging to an even higher .529 clip in his last 10 games, hitting three homers and walking four times against five strikeouts.
There's no denying Perdomo has been one of the more valuable members of the 2025 D-backs. He might even be worthy of some NL MVP votes this season, barring a major slump to finish the year.
3: Diamondbacks INF Ildemaro Vargas
As limited a role as he's had, utility infielder Ildemaro Vargas has had a knack for collecting base hits to open September. He may have only played in seven games, but he's recorded a base hit in five of those seven games with a multi-hit game on September 5.
Vargas is hitting to a .286 clip with a .428 slug. He's hit one homer and has five RBI for the month so far. Though he has yet to record a walk, he's only punched out three times, while filling in admirably around the infield wherever needed.