The Good, Bad and Ugly from D-backs' Ugly Series Loss to Giants
The Arizona Diamondbacks went into Oracle Park needing at least a series win over the San Francisco Giants to gain some ground in the Wild Card race.
Unfortunately, Arizona was only able to come away with a lone game three win, dropping games one and two to their NL West Rivals.
There certainly were some encouraging performances, but also some poor (and ugly) showings, as well.
Below is the good, bad and ugly from a rough series loss in San Francisco:
Diamondbacks vs Giants: The Good
Eduardo Rodriguez Continues Dominance
Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez appears to have figured something out. The veteran lefty has had another disappointing season, but the results of his last three starts have simply been excellent.
In Rodriguez's last three starts (18.1 innings) he's allowed one total run, blanking both the Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers for six-plus innings and allowing one run against the Red Sox.
Rodriguez threw 6.1 scoreless frames against San Francisco and did not allow a base hit until the fifth inning, striking out six along the way. He helped drive the D-backs to their only win of the series, and lowered his ERA to 4.98 — below 5.00 for the first time since April 23.
Game Three Infield Defense
Infield defense has been a sore spot for the D-backs lately, as a meltdown inning cost them a win over the Red Sox, and a throwing error by Geraldo Perdomo helped fuel a lopsided loss in game one against the Giants.
But in game three, the infield defense was immaculate, mostly due to the efforts of Blaze Alexander. Alexander made a diving stop, a diving catch and a charging barehanded play, all to preserve Rodriguez's then-no-hitter.
Fellow utility man Tim Tawa, playing first base in the wake of Pavin Smith's and Tyler Locklear's injuries, made two exceptional picks to haul in throws from Alexander.
Diamondbacks vs Giants: The Bad
Zac Gallen, Nabil Crismatt Fall Back to Earth
Both Zac Gallen and Nabill Crismatt had been excellent in their previous several starts.
Gallen had an ace-like month of August and began September with six scoreless innings, but he was bit for a three-run homer early in game two. He allowed five runs over 6.2 innings, though admittedly, he did not receive much help from the home plate umpire.
Crismatt, meanwhile, came in with a 2.14 ERA in four previous starts, but was plagued by the long ball as well, giving up two 2-run homers over just four innings of work.
With that said, both arms did give the D-backs a chance, but Arizona's hitters were unable to recover from their starters' rough outings. The D-backs' rotation had been performing exceptionally well as a whole of late, but ran into a red-how Giants buzzsaw.
Diamondbacks vs Giants: The Ugly
Bullpen Meltdowns
The Diamondbacks didn't fall victim to a late-inning heartbreaker or a blown save, but the bullpen did not perform well as a collective through their series in San Francisco.
Arizona's relievers combined to give up six runs in game one and made a 5-0 lead interesting in game three as the tying run came to the plate in the ninth inning.
In those two contests, the D-backs' bullpen completed 6.2 innings and allowed nine earned runs on 10 hits and two walks. The only uneventful game in terms of relief work came as a result of John Curtiss' 1.1 scoreless innings in game two.