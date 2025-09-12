These 3 Diamondbacks' Pitchers are Hot on the Mound
The Arizona Diamondbacks, after losing two of three to the San Francisco Giants, are running out of time to make any sort of improbable playoff push.
But that doesn't mean Arizona hasn't seen a sizable effort from some members of both their pitching staff and lineup of late.
For the purpose of this article, we'll be looking at the the pitching staff. Though Arizona's bullpen suffered a rough series in San Francisco, the D-backs have still been getting impressive contributions from individual members of both the rotation and relief corps.
Below are three of the D-backs' hottest hurlers:
1: Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez
For as brutal a season (and Diamondbacks career) as it's been overall for the vetern southpaw, Rodriguez may be turning a corner.
In his last three starts, Rodriguez has only allowed one earned run over 18.1 innings. He's completed three straight six-plus-inning starts, earning back-to-back Quality Starts for the first time since signing with Arizona. His ERA is down below 5.00 for the first time in nearly four months.
In fact, since the All-Star Break, Rodriguez has pitched to a very respectable 3.63 ERA and 4.15 FIP. Maybe those aren't ace numbers by any means, but he's certainly been a different arm in the second half, even if he's still suffered some blowup appearances.
The D-backs need Rodriguez to start pitching like an $80 million arm.
2: Diamondbacks LHP Andrew Saalfrank
Lefty reliever Andrew Saalfrank had a rough outing on Wednesday against the Giants, giving up two hits, a walk and one earned run over 1.1 innings.
But that was his first run allowed since August 16 — a span of nine appearances. Saalfrank has a minuscule 1.40 ERA on the season since being thrown back into a struggling (and injured) Arizona bullpen.
Despite throwing a fastball in the upper 80s, Saalfrank has been serving as a late-inning leverage arm, and has a WHIP of just 0.97. He's 3-for-4 in save opportunities and has given up multiple earned runs only once in his 24 appearances.
The surprise postseason hero of 2023 looks to be even more in command, and it's coming at an immense time of need for the D-backs.
3: Diamondbacks RHP Jake Woodford
Similarly to Saalfrank, a rough ending to Jake Woodford's appearance on Wednesday led to an uglier stat line, but the righty had been on a roll prior.
Woodford has been serving as a hybrid reliever, sometimes throwing a single leverage inning and sometimes providing length. Prior to Wednesday, he'd pitched six scoreless appearances and recorded two saves — one coming against a potent Dodgers lineup.
Though Woodford might not have the most high-octane stuff, he's stepped up and provided some valuable services to Arizona. His 4.98 ERA is more so a product of a handful of bad outings.
There hasn't been much to cheer for in terms of D-backs relievers since the losses of Justin Martinez, A.J. Puk, Shelby Miller and Kevin Ginkel, but some of the veteran journeymen and young, growing arms have stepped up.
Even if the results aren't always there, the effort is.