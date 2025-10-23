3 Mistakes D-backs Have to Avoid this Offseason
The Arizona Diamondbacks have their work cut out for them this offseason. In terms of needs, the holes are obvious — pitching, with a side of pop.
GM Mike Hazen knows very well where his roster needs improvement, but there still lies risk in making additions.
Some risks must be taken in order to truly make the best possible moves for this team ahead of 2026. But there always remains the natural possibility of moves taking turns for the worst.
While no one can certainly predict the outcomes of any offseason moves, here are three mistakes the D-backs should avoid making, if at all possible.
1: Diamondbacks Shouldn't Dump Payroll into Veteran SP
The D-backs have been quite keen to spend big money on veteran starting pitchers. That is not, by any means, a bad thing coming from Hazen and owner Ken Kendrick.
But shelling out lucrative deals for veterans with plenty of mileage has been a repeated disaster over recent years.
Madison Bumgarner underperformed his hefty contract and was eventually designated for assignment in 2023.
Eduardo Rodriguez dealt with both significant injury and underperformance. Jordan Montgomery was a far cry from his previous reliable self, and Corbin Burnes underwent Tommy John Surgery after only 11 (successful) starts with Arizona.
With payroll reduction already looming, the D-backs should look to the trade market instead of spending big on a veteran pitcher. Hazen does appear to be of this mindset for the time being, but that remains to be seen.
2: Diamondbacks Can't Ignore 1B Position
The Diamondbacks do not have a clear-cut first baseman ahead of 2026. After the departure of Josh Naylor via trade, the D-backs' first base position posted a .560 OPS rom August 1 onward — worst in MLB.
24-year-old Tyler Locklear's opening day status is in question after he underwent surgery on his elbow and shoulder on October 16, and he did not appear MLB-ready in his limited action, anyway.
Pavin Smith similarly struggled with both underperformance and injury, and profiles as a heavy platoon player, anyway — mainly handling right-handed pitching.
It's been reported that Arizona likely won't pursue external first base options heavily. That would be a mistake, as both Locklear and Smith are questionable in their future viability, both offensively and defensively.
If Arizona does want to continue to utilize Smith in his platoon role, they could attempt to sign veteran first baseman and former D-backs franchise legend Paul Goldschmidt to fill the right-handed half of that platoon. Arizona may "kick the tires" on a low-cost reunion with Goldschmidt.
3: Diamondbacks Can't Bargain-Shop Bullpen
Some of Hazen's most impressive success stories have been the relief pitchers he's plucked off waivers or signed to cheap prove-it deals. Names like Ryan Thompson, Shelby Miller and Jalen Beeks come to mind.
But those cannot always be relied upon. Arizona needs a legitimate closer to stabilize the bullpen. At the very least, they need proven leverage arms — with a recent (and consistent) history of success.
As the D-backs await the return of A.J. Puk and Justin Martinez, the temptation may be to try and "find" relievers to help tread water. That is too risky for a team that was hurt day in and day out by their leaky bullpen.
Right-hander Kendall Graveman serves as one such cautionary tale in this endeavor. Arizona signed him to a $1.35 million one-year deal, with the expectancy that he would provide leverage innings.
Graveman had not pitched a full season since 2023 and was 34 years old, coming off significant shoulder surgery. He spent most of 2025 injured, then pitched to a 7.13 ERA in 17.2 innings before his eventual release.
This is not to single out Graveman, but rather emphasize the type of signing Arizona should avoid when looking to build their bullpen. Not that these low-cost bargain deals can't be productive, but the D-backs simply can't rely on them to fully address a needy relief corps.
It's going to take some resources, but Arizona needs to be serious about their bullpen investments. Get a proven closer or multiple high-end leverage arms, even if the cost is high.