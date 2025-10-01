D-backs GM Mike Hazen Reveals Offseason Roster Focus
The Arizona Diamondbacks will begin their offseason early after missing out on the MLB playoffs for the second straight season, and their biggest need is relatively clear to GM Mike Hazen.
After a truly brutal year's worth of devastating injuries, heartbreaking meltdowns and strange levels of underperformance, Arizona finds itself in a state of roster need once again.
While the D-backs went into 2025 with a record payroll and lofty expectations, looking to field a team with a high level of talent. They ended the year down their top four pitchers and missing several of their important veterans.
In Arizona's end-of-season press conference, Hazen spoke about the area he'll be looking to address the most in free agency (or via trade) this offseason:
Arizona Diamondbacks' Mike Hazen on Biggest Area of Need
The need? Pitching — particularly in the starting rotation.
"The starting pitching is going to be something we're going to need to focus in on going into the offseason for sure," Hazen said.
"That's probably the number one area outside of building the bullpen again that we're going to have to focus in on."
Arizona's rotation struggled for much of the 2025 season, ranking 19th in starter ERA at 4.29. If not for Ryne Nelson and a second-half resurgence from Zac Gallen, the ultimate number might have been much uglier.
Hazen was adamant that tightening up some uncharacteristically poor defense goes hand-in-hand with other run prevention measures, but acknolwedged the need to improve the pitching staff — especially missing Corbin Burnes, Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk for at least half of 2026.
"Having those specific four guys on the IL to start the season is not going to be ideal," Hazen said. "[but] we are expecting all of them back, which could be a big boost for us moving in through the season."
The D-backs are, however, expected to reduce their payroll somewhat this coming season. Owner Ken Kendrick confirmed that the record $220 million figure would likely go down in 2026, but said he remains committed to investing in the team when applicable.
Hazen said a reduced payroll would not hinder his ability to go out and find a way to add talent to the necessary areas of the team.
"I don't care about the payroll," Hazen said. I think I've been fairly consistent with that for 10 years."
"I don't care what the number is, what we have. We'll figure it out. We have a lot of good young players. We have a lot of good young minor league players that all had really good years.
"We should have access in the trade market to make improvements to this roster without money. There's ways for us to move things around to free up where we may need to supplement," Hazen said.