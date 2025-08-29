Analyst: This D-backs Group One of MLB's Biggest Disappointments
Fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks know all too well just how disappointing the 2025 season has been, especially following the sheer amount of expectations heaped upon them after an 89-win season.
But one aspect of Arizona's letdown of a season stands out. Even though the D-backs' bullpen has been an extreme source of frustration, the starting rotation has underperformed its expectations to a higher degree.
A recent article by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller ranks the D-backs' starting pitchers as the fourth-biggest disappointment in baseball, failing to measure up to the lofty expectations set for them ahead of the season.
"Of the nine teams who have scored at least 600 runs this season, eight have a run differential of at least +56 and would be in the playoffs if the season ended today. And then there's Arizona, with a [+8] run differential and a [seven]-game deficit in the wild card picture," Miller wrote.
"We already knew before Opening Day that Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery) wouldn't be pitching for the Diamondbacks, representing a $22.5M sunk cost in the current campaign. But expectations were still quite high for the starting rotation in the desert."
"Ryne Nelson has been respectable, and Merrill Kelly was good enough to get traded last month. However, this is where the Snakes reprehensibly underwhelmed for a second straight year."
How could expectations not have been high? The D-backs signed ace Corbin Burnes in the offseason, and it felt as if bounce-back years from Zac Gallen and Eduardo Rodriguez were coming.
Instead, Burnes went down early, requiring Tommy John Surgery and missing the entire season. Gallen has pitched to an ugly 5.13 ERA over 156 innings, and Rodriguez's numbers are even lass palatable, with a 5.67 ERA in 119 innings.
Arizona's rotation ranks 21st in MLB with a 4.24 ERA. If not for the efforts of Ryne Nelson and his 3.53 ERA, it woudl likely be even lower.
The D-backs have been getting some success out of their starting arms lately, although that vanished after two blowup starts by Rodriguez and Brandon Pfaadt against the Brewers.
The future of Arizona's rotation may be in a tough position.
Sure, there's hope that Burnes will return at some point, either in late 2026 or perhaps 2027, and Nelson has certainly begun to grow into a truly dominant arm.
But the D-backs will likely have to find another starter to add to their rotation in the offseason. Maybe they look to return Merrill Kelly, or maybe someone stands out in the minor leagues.
With that said, unless Gallen returns on a Qualifying Offer and pitches like an ace once more and Arizona sees some improvement from arms like Pfaadt and Rodriguez, it's likely going to be up to the offense to help deliver wins for the D-backs in the coming seasons.