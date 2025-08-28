Analyst Gives Telling Breakdown of D-backs Outfielder's Hot Streak
The Arizona Diamondbacks' offense certainly hasn't been the issue preventing them from winning games, and one of the largest reasons why has been Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s August surge.
The D-backs' 2023 All-Star and current cleanup hitter has been on a complete tear at the plate, leading all of MLB in RBI for the month of August. He's only three away from tying the franchise record for most RBI in a month.
On Wednesday, MLB Network analyst and former first baseman Yonder Alonso took a look at Gurriel's recent hot streak. Alonso broke down some of the adjustments made by Arizona's left fielder that have allowed him to get to this point.
Analyst Breaks Down Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s Hot Streak for Diamondbacks
"He goes to Arizona and they wanted him to be that dude. And he's been that dude for them. He's been clutch with them," Alonso said.
"When you're going good, you're hitting that ball middle-in and you're driving it to right center. However, it hasn't been like that when he got to the league. He's actually made some adjustments.
"He's opened up a little bit. His hands are a little bit away from him. So he's making adjustments," Alonso said.
Gurriel has certainly looked like a different hitter over the past month, after riding a difficult early-season slump to a .245/.293/.399 slash heading into August.
Since then, he's truly come alive.
Perhaps it began with three multi-hit games in the first five games of August. Or perhaps it was setting an MLB record by turning on a 104 MPH Mason Miller fastball for a game-tying home run.
Whatever it is, Gurriel is keyed in on the right pitches to hit, and he's not missing them. Alonso compared him to another former Diamondback — slugging All-Star Eugenio Suárez.
"Everything middle in he's crushing. ... Anything middle in top of the zone, he's absolutely crushing.
"Simplicity. That's all he's trying to do is simplify velocity. I think the simpler you are, the better you're going to be, the more consistent and the more runs you're going to go on throughout the year to hit baseballs," Alonso said.
Arizona may still be struggling to stack together series wins, but Gurriel's bat has been one of the brightest spots in their lineup from the cleanup spot.