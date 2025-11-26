D-backs Rookie's Season was Short with a Memorable Milestone

The Arizona Diamondbacks had to grind their way through the 2025 season, turning to an inordinate number of position players and pitchers to survive an injury-ridden year.

While much of the roster churn had to do with the pitching staff, for various reasons, one area that required its fair share of fill-in contributions was an infield position — namely, first base.

The D-backs had an everyday first baseman in Josh Naylor, but Naylor dealt with some (minor) injuries, and was eventually traded to the Seattle Mariners. That left a plethora of other hitters to fill the role.

One such hitter was rookie first baseman Tristin English, who made his MLB debut (and recorded a memorable first major league hit) in 2025.

Arizona Diamondbacks 2025 Player Review: Tristin English

Tristin English 2025 stats | Alex D'Agostino

English had been performing at a very high level in Triple-A Reno. The 28-year-old first baseman hit to a .325/.368/.514 slash with 14 homers. Even for the hitter-friendly PCL, his numbers were impressive.

But when he was called up to the majors for the first time on July 6, the right-hander hitter struggled to find his footing. He went hitless in his debut and was optioned back to Triple-A on July 18.

But after a July 25th recall — in his fourth game — English managed to record his first MLB knock in memorable fashion, smacking a double down the line off eventual Cy Young-winning ace Paul Skenes.

Of all the arms to get one's first hit off, Skenes is certainly one English won't forget.

Unfortunately, he only managed to record one other hit in his short tenure, going 2-for-22 in the majors with one walk and eight strikeouts.

He was sent back to the minor leagues on August 1 and eventually designated for assignment on August 27, though he cleared waivers and was outrighted to REno.

Tristin English: 2025 Outlook

Feb 21, 2024; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Tristin English (94) poses for a picture for MLB media day at Salt River Fields. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

English elected free agency on November 6, ending his tenure with the D-backs' organization for the time being.

He may be a candidate to fill a first base depth role at the minor league level, but that seems unlikely. Regardless, Arizona's first base situation is in a dire spot, with a platoon of Pavin Smith and Tyler Locklear (once healthy) appearing to be the current solution, barring an addition.

