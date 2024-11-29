Are D-backs About to Make a Move Prior to MLB Winter Meetings?
The Arizona Diamondbacks under Mike Hazen have tended to make at least one significant off season move prior to thestart of the Winter Meetings. He's done so in six of his eight years at the helm of the D-backs' Baseball Operations.
It's been a quiet offseason for the D-backs so far, but in lieu of his November and early December track record, don't be surprised if Hazen gets busy this week ahead of the meetings in Dallas starting on December 8.
Here is a review of the pre-winter meeting moves that Hazen has made in his eight year tenure so far.
November 23, 2016
Traded Zac Curtis, Mitch Haniger and Jean Segura to the Seattle Mariners. Received Ketel Marte and Taijuan Walker.
Hazen wasted little time after taking over the reins, striking early with what remains the most important trade he's made. Ketel Marte and Taijuan Walker were both big contributors to the 2017 Wild Card team, and Marte has gone on to be one of the best players in franchise history. He won the NLCS MVP in 2023, and finished third in the MVP balloting in 2024 as well as 4th in 2019.
November 30, 2017
Traded Curtis Taylor (minors) to the Tampa Bay Rays. Received Brad Boxberger.
In an effort to replace Fernando Rodney, Hazen traded for closer Brad Boxberger 10 days before the Winter Meetings started on December 10. Boxberger was decent through the end of August, recording a save in 31 of 37 chances while posting a 3.49 ERA. But a disastrous September in which he gave up 9 runs in 6.1 innings (11.37 ERA), led to three loses and two blown saves, a major factor in the team's September collapse.
December 4, 2018
Signed free agent Merrill Kelly
In what was a quiet move at the time, Merrill Kelly was officially signed on December 4, 2018. The veteran had been pitching in Korea for several seasons before returning to the United States. He earned the nickname Merrill the Mainstay prior to suffering a shoulder injury in 2024.
Earth-shattering news came the next day however.
December 5, 2018
Traded Paul Goldschmidt to the St. Louis Cardinals. Received Carson Kelly, Luke Weaver, Andrew Young and 2019 competitive balance round B pick.
Trading a perrenial All-Star and fan favorite is never easy. But unable to reach agreement on a contract extension and with just one year of control remaining before Goldschmidt reached free agency, Hazen pulled the trigger on the controversial trade. He later expressed regret, admitting the trade was a mistake.
November 26, 2019
Signed Stephen Vogt as a free agent.
Signing a backup catcher was the closest thing to a move of any significance Hazen made prior to the Winter Meetings in 2019. Vogt did not hit much for the Diamondbacks, posting just a .634 OPS across 2020-21. But he showed many of the attributes that would later lead to him becoming the 2024 AL Manager of the year in his very first season at the helm of the Cleveland Guardians.
2020
The Diamondbacks made no major moves prior to the Winter Meetings, which were held via teleconference due to the Pandemic.
December 1, 2021
Signed Mark Melancon as a free agent.
Due to a lockout that began on December 2nd, the 2021 Winter Meetings were scrapped and all MLB player movement was frozen until February. But the D-backs got the Melancon signing in just under the wire. The veteran closer led the league in saves the year prior with 39, and posted a 2.23 ERA.
This attempt at signing an established, veteran closer seemed like a good move at the time, but backfired horribly. With diminished stuff, Melancon went 3-10 with a 4.66 ERA. He saved 18 games and only blew three. But he struggled mightily in tie ballgames, especially extra innings, due to his inability to get strikeouts (5.6/9) and a ballooning hit rate (10.1/9).
December 2, 2022
Signed Miguel Castro as a free agent
While not considered a major signing, it was hoped Castro would provide valuable setup innings, and perhaps get a shot at closing. It simply didn't work out. Problems with inconsistency, command, and later shoulder issues plagued his Diamondbacks tenure. He appeared in 86 games, going 6-6 with a 4.60 ERA. He was given 26 save chances, recording 14 holds, seven saves, and blew four. He was released July 31, 2024.
The big move of that offseason came a couple of weeks after the Winter Meetings on December 23rd, when Hazen traded Daulton Varsho to the Toronto Blue Jays for Gabriel Moreno and Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
November 22, 2023
Traded Carlos Vargas and Seby Zavala to the Seattle Mariners. Received Eugenio Suárez.
Hazen struck quite early last year, securing his third baseman for the 2024 season nearly two weeks before the start of the Winter Meetings. After a slow first half, Suarez turned it on over the second half, ultimately posting a 30-100 season for the Diamondbacks.
During the winter meetings itself, Hazen met with free agent pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez, and his signing was announced just as the meetings ended on December 8.