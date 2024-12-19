Arizona Diamondbacks: One Move to Rule Them All
It's been a slow off-season for MLB this winter as few teams are making free agent signings and many top players are still available with little to no rumors. Then, there's the Arizona Diamondbacks who have had a glacial off-season thus far with no moves other than minor league free agents.
The Diamondbacks have roughly $30-$35 million to spend without exceeding last season's payroll if they are unable to trade Jordan Montgomery and his $22.5 million salary.
That leaves the team needing to get a 4th outfielder, a closer or back-end reliever, first baseman, and a DH with that amount of money, no easy task.
So, here at Inside the Diamondbacks, the staff had the idea to take turns making one perfect move that they would do right now if they had the ability to without repeating moves while sticking to the tight budget. All four writers provided their thoughts below the move.
In the end, almost the entire budget was spent on four players and it's safe to say that these four players would make Arizona a top Wild Card contender for 2025 and potentially 2026.
Jack Sommers: Sign First Baseman Carlos Santana to a 1-year, $9 Million contract with a Team Option for $9 Million with a $1 Million buy-out
The Diamondbacks can kill two birds with one stone by signing Carlos Santana. Coming off his first Gold Glove award in 2024 at the age of 38, he is still more than capable defensively at first base. He'll be able to plug the defensive hole left by Christian Walker.
He was slightly above league average at the plate, with a .749 OPS, 23 homers, and a 109 OPS+. As a switch hitter he can platoon at first base with Pavin Smith, and also take some DH at bats from time to time, allowing the team to keep his legs fresh.
Alex D’Agostino: Sign DH Joc Pederson to a 2-year, $28 Million contract with incentives
The D-backs saw a surprising amount of production out of Pederson last year. Considering how well he hit right-handed pitching, and the significant drop in power with Christian Walker’s assumed departure, making a somewhat short investment in one of your heaviest bats, and one of the perhaps most surprising clubhouse fits would be worthwhile.
Even without playing defense, he was worth 3.0 fWAR and put forward a career-high .908 OPS in 2024 from the three-hole. The D-backs need his pop back to keep the top of the order anchored, and he’s still well within their price range.
Aaron Hughes: Sign Outfielder/DH Randal Grichuk to a 1-year, $8 Million deal with a mutual option for $8 Million and a $2 Million Buy-Out
The Diamondbacks will need to fill a DH hole this off-season and a natural place to turn to would be the departing Randal Grichuk. Not only did he have an amazing year in Arizona, but returning his right-handed bat to a strong, left-hand dominant club will dramatically help to balance the lineup. His 140 OPS+ helped fuel the strongest offense in the league and bringing him and his 12 home runs back will add some desperately needed power to the Dbacks' offense.
Jake Oliver: Trade Slade Cecconi and Jorge Barrosa for Closer Pete Fairbanks from the Tampa Bay Rays
The vision is easy as Fairbanks has the chance to be an elite closer if he can stay healthy. He averages 97.5 MPH and has elite control. Since 2021, Fairbanks has a 2.92 ERA in 157.1 innings with 61 saves. Even better is that he has struck out over 32% of opposing batters since then.
Plus, he's under control for two years including a 2025 salary of just $ 3.667 million and a team option for 2026. That gives the Diamondbacks a closer chance to pair with A.J. Puk, Justin Martinez, and company for two years with All-Star potential. While it hurts to give up two MLB-ready players, the team is in a clear win-now fashion, especially with this move.
Slade Cecconi could get unlocked with the Rays as he has been pushed down the depth chart with Arizona and Jorge Barrosa is on the outside looking in with him being the fifth outfielder at best right now. Though, Tim Tawa could move past him and Jake McCarthy and Alek Thomas are on the roster.
This gives the Rays two MLB-ready players who can help them win now and with plenty of years of control.
With all these moves, the Arizona Diamondbacks would be spending just over $34 million and could free up more money if they are able to trade Montgomery. Plus, there would be one-two million left over for a veteran utility infielder to replace Kevin Newman.
Honorary Mention: Sign Japanese superstar Roki Sasaki to an International Amatuer Free Agent contract
This is admittedly a long-shot with Sasaki likely heading to the Dodgers or Padres, but the Diamondbacks have extensively scouted him. That includes GM Mike Hazen and his staff flying to Japan to scout him.
So, in the dream sense, the D-backs have a shot as they've been reported to have interest. If the D-backs could get Sasaki, their rotation would jump up tiers and this would be the icing on the cake to a near-perfect off-season if all of these moves wind up shaking out.