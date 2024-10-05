D-backs Face Payroll Challenge Due to Montgomery's Option
Coming off the run to the 2023 World Series, the Arizona Diamondbacks entered the 2024 season with a franchise record payroll. The opening day payroll was roughly $163 million, and by the time the dust settled on 2024, the team had spent over $172 million.
During a recent appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7 radio, owner Ken Kendrick said the team would still have a competitive payroll in 2025, but steered clear of offering any specific numbers. Without postseason revenue, it's fair to wonder if the team will equal or exceed 2024 spending.
What is clear from examining the publicly available information, however, is that there are payroll challenges on the immediate horizon for Mike Hazen and his baseball operations group to navigate, even if they do match 2024 spending.
Just how big that challenge becomes might hinge on whether Jordan Montgomery exercises his player vesting option for $22.5 million. The numbers below make the assumption that he will. That would leave the team with only $28 million to spend before they reach 2024 year-end spending levels.
The team must replace or attempt to bring back free agents Christian Walker and Kevin Newman. In addition, Joc Pederson and Randal Grichuk are likely to decline their end of the mutual options and test free agency. Paul Sewald and Josh Bell are also free agents.
Bringing back all four of Walker, Newman, Pederson and Grichuk will likely cost in excess of $40 million. Even should Pederson and Grichuk (and the team) exercise their mutual options, that would eat up $20 million of the $28 million the D-backs have to spend.
That obviously does not leave the team with enough space to bring Walker back even if they want to. But if Montgomery chooses to decline his option and test free agency again, despite having such a poor season, then that opens things up considerably.
Notes
Guaranteed represents the contracts of seven players. In addition to the aforementioned Montgomery, it also includes Eugenio Suarez and Merrill Kelly. While the club options on those two players are not technically guarantees, the team will almost certainly pick those up, so they are included.
Arbitration dollars shown above covers eight players that are arbitration eligible. Estimates are from MLB Trade Rumors.
Other is a combination of categories. The remaining 11 roster spots must be filled and the lowest amount possible would be league minimum salary to pre-arbitration players of $760K. The team must also pay a $62K minimum to 40-man roster players in the minor leagues.
And finally, there always needs to be room in the year-end budget for replacement player call-ups. Those players are paid a prorated major league minimum for time spent on the MLB roster.
Player Breakdown
Amounts in the table below are in millions.
Ketel Marte's base is $16 million. He received a prorated $5 million signing bonus over five years, adding 600K. He'll receive $3 million if he finishes in the top three of MVP voting, or $2 million for finishing 4-7. He will almost certainly come in no lower than 7th in the MVP voting. Adding in his potential plate appearance bonuses results in approximately $19 million.
Summary:
Without postseason revenue, it might be difficult to equal or exceed 2024 payroll. Due to six players potentially leaving via free agency, the team will have some big, expensive holes to plug. The status of Jordan Montgomery and his option decision is a lynchpin in determining how much flexibility Mike Hazen will have.
