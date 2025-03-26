Arizona Diamondbacks On SI Staff Predictions for Playoffs and World Series
With USA Opening Day coming on March 27, the staff at Arizona Diamondbacks On SI take a whack at playoff and World Series predictions.
Alex D'Agostino
Division Winners: NL - Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, AL - New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers
Wild Card: NL - Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, AL - Detroit Tigers, Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals
Pennant Winners: Dodgers and Guardians, with the Dodgers winning the World Series.
This might look very similar to 2024, and there's a reason for that. Most of the successful teams added to their roster. There's reason to believe Juan Soto can propel the Mets over the Phillies, but only if their pitching holds up.
I believe this is the year the Guardians can finally put it all together. I'm also predicting the Diamondbacks to get over the hump, and a sneaky Texas Rangers club to tap back into its 2023 Championship form with some added slug and the hopeful health of Jacob deGrom. Look out for the NL East again, but I don't see the hype surrounding the Padres, Giants or Cubs - yet.
Aaron Hughes
Division Winners: NL - Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, Philadelphia Phillies, AL- Seattle Mariners, Detroit Tigers, Boston Red Sox
Wild Card: NL- Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets, Atlanta Braves, AL- New York Yankees, Baltimore Orioles, Texas Rangers
Pennant Winners: Phillies and Red Sox, and the Phillies taking the Fall Classic
A different look from last year's playoff group, I see things shifting quite a bit, particularly in the American League. The Phillies have remained the healthiest of all NL East contenders to this point, and it seems like the Cubs have a big opportunity to finally take a leap forward in the Central. The NL West is a wall of competition but a step back from the Padres, and my limited faith in the Giants roster still sees them behind the D-backs and Dodgers who have excellently constructed teams from top to bottom.
While the Astros and Yankees have run the American League in years past, it just doesn't seem to be the case anymore, with other teams making more noise, and a steady decline in dominance from both franchises. I simply don't see them finding the same success, leaving the door open enough for Boston and Seattle to make a run. I still do not quite believe that the Royals are ready to fully break out yet, but I see them on the cusp of being a great club, while the Guardians and Twins have done more re-shuffling than improving.
Jake Oliver
Division Winners: NL- Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, AL - Kansas City Royals, Boston Red Sox, Texas Rangers
Wild Cards: AL - Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers, NL - Philadelphia Phillies, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Mets
Pennant Winners: Dodgers and Rangers, with the Dodgers winning the World Series
Of course, it would be nice to pick the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have a strong chance of making the playoffs and going extremely deep. However, the Dodgers just got so much better over the offseason that it's difficult not to pick them to at least win the pennant if not the whole thing.
The AL is a wide-open field that has numerous teams that could all make a deep run in the playoffs. However, with a healthy season in Texas, it's hard to bet against the Rangers, who have an excellent offense, pitching staff, and coaching staff. My two dark horse World Series winners are the Diamondbacks and Tigers.
Jack Sommers
Division Winners: NL - Arizona Diamondbacks, Milwaukee Brewers, Atlanta Braves, AL - Baltimore Orioles, Minnesota Twins, Houston Astros
Wild Cards: NL - Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, AL - New York Yankees, Cleveland Guardians, Texas Rangers
Pennant Winners: Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers, and then D-backs get revenge for 2023 to win it all
While the Dodgers are everyone's pick to win over 100 games and repeat, I doubt it. Their vaunted pitching staff will not have a single ERA title qualified starter, and may end up with only one or two pitching over 130 innings. Their lineup is a year older, and Mookie Betts is already having serious health problems.
The NL West will be a dog fight, and nobody is running away with it, but the D-backs depth helps them win the war of attrition with a low to mid 90's win total. They'll fight their way through the Postseason after Mike Hazen adds to the bullpen in July.
The Orioles are thought by many to have stalled, and they didn't replace Corbin Burnes, but they'll find a way to win a weakened AL East. Texas will reprieve their Postseason magic under Bruce Bochy but come up short this time in the World Series as the D-backs have a pool celebration at Chase Field led by Corbin Carroll.