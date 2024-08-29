Brandon Pfaadt's Post All-Star Game Struggles
Brandon Pfaadt has been the Arizona Diamondbacks' most consistent starter since the end of 2023. With the young righty having struggled mightily during his debut season last year, a fantastic playoff run served as his breakout parade.
Through most of 2024 Pfaadt could often be counted on to go 6 or more strong innings on most nights, but he's hit some bumps lately that have thrown him off course.
Before the All-Star break, Brandon Pfaadt had pitched to a 3.97 ERA, in 113 solid innings of work. Through July 21st that was an even better 3.74 with a 3.56 FIP. Of course, pointing to something such as a break in the season for his struggles would be foolish, but it's a helpful time marker to give us a benchmark.
Since the break, Pfaadt has run into some rough starts, and he is lasting less innings than previously in the year. His most recent start against the New York Mets, was a 4.2 inning bashing, allowing 8 runs, with 6 of them being earned. This raised his ERA after the All-Star break to a 5.23 and his ERA over his last 6 starts sits at an even worse 6.29. So what is going on with Brandon Pfaadt?
The Diamondbacks right hander has often struggled with "the big inning", where opposing teams are able to knock him around in one inning of his start, before he catches himself. It has been something that has been a hindrance to him previously in his career, and it seems to be popping up once again.
Part of what made Pfaadt so dominant in the playoffs last year, and what has made him so consistent this year is his cool, and level headed demener. Torey Lovullo, and pitching coach Brent Strom have both referenced this part of Pfaadt's game often. He is able to lock in for big moments, and give the team what they need to get an important victory.
In a race where every game counts, where the NL West could be in play, it seems the Diamondbacks will need to find this version of Brandon Pfaadt once again.
Pfaadt suffered from many unfortunate moments in 2024. Simply put, he is often beaten by Lady Luck when he takes the mound, which becomes even more apparent through this recent stretch. While his ERA is 6.29 since July 27th, his FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) is a much lower 3.61.
His BABIP for the full season is .297, but since July 27th is soared to .369. Lately whenever he is getting the ball put in play, rather than defenders gloves, those balls are finding green grass, and are doing so at a rate higher than the league average.
Pfaadt still does what he can to limit the variability in his game. The walk rate is still sterling, with a 92nd percentile BB%, with only 5 walks in his last 6 starts. This does not mean that he is putting himself in good counts though. Since the All-Star break, he often falls behind on hitters, making himself more vulnerable to hard contact.
The primary issue has been his fastball command. He just hasn't been locating the fastball well, either the four seamer or sinker. But the velocity hsa not dipped, averaging right around 93.5-93.7
While the Diamondbacks have some wiggle room with the rotation now, and there are no long-term concerns about Pfaadt, getting him back on track is a priority. When he is going well, he can hang with any ace in the league. A finally healthy rotation has all of the makings of a deep playoff run, and "Big Game Brandon" Pfaadt needs to be there and in top form for the ride.