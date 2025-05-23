D-backs Face Tough Decision on Jordan Lawlar's Playing Time
The Diamondbacks are in a tough situation with their top prospect, Jordan Lawlar. Lawlar was brought up on May 12th after posting strong numbers in the first six weeks of the Triple-A season. He was hitting .336 with six home runs, 13 steals, and a .992 OPS in 37 games, leading the Pacific Coast League in many offensive categories at the time of his call-up.
Since his promotion, Lawlar has had just three starts in three series. At the plate, he's 0-for-10 with seven strikeouts and one walk. It's been an inauspicious start, but not unexpected given a deeper look into his Reno performance.
In Triple-A, Lawlar hit a respectable .255 with a .404 slugging percentage against all breaking balls. However, when isolating for just right-handed pitchers, the numbers significantly cratered. Facing right-on-right spin, Lawlar hit just .158 with a .316 SLG and .215 wOBA. Those marks significantly lagged the PCL averages (.237 average, .400 slugging, and .305 wOBA), suggesting an exploitable weakness at the time of his promotion.
Predictably, that's exactly how teams have attacked him. He's seen 44 pitches this season, with 28 being breaking balls (63.6%). Against those pitches, he's 0-for-6 with four strikeouts. His two balls in play have an average exit velocity of 73.5 MPH and a launch angle of -1 degree.
Although manager Torey Lovullo spoke about finding three to four starts a week for Lawlar, that hasn't happened yet. Over the past nine games, only Eugenio Suárez, Josh Naylor, and Geraldo Perdomo have sat in favor of Lawlar, sitting one game each. That speaks more to the performance of the team's starting infield, as Suárez, Marte, Perdomo, Naylor, and DH Pavin Smith all have an OPS+ of at least 120 on the season.
The Diamondbacks learned the hard way last season that every game counts, missing out on a postseason spot due to a tiebreaker, so they can ill afford to remove one of their well-performing veterans from the lineup more than is necessary. That puts the team in a tough balancing act between prioritizing Lawlar's development at the major league level and contending for the postseason.
Considering the playing time situation in the major leagues and the obvious weakness at the plate that was clear in Triple-A, the natural question to ask is, "Did they promote him too early?" Jack Sommers raised that point on the Snakes Territory Podcast live stream Wednesday night (26:26 time stamp).
Even going beyond some of his holes at Triple-A, his promotion marked the second time that the team promoted Lawlar to the major leagues without much of a plan for consistent playing time after parting ways with an underperforming veteran infielder. They made the same mistake in 2023 when they let Nick Ahmed go in the final month of that season, despite being in the thick of a Wild Card race they ultimately won.
That in itself presents a bigger problem than trying to fix his approach at the plate to make him less vulnerable to such pitches. Without a clear plan in place, the team faces the possibility of Lawlar stalling out, which would hurt the team's long-term infield outlook.
The debate over whether it was the right time to bring him up is rather moot, as the more important question now is what to do with him. Since he's playing behind five veteran hitters who all merit consistent playing time, Lawlar has become a backup infielder with one to two starts a series. That was the situation they wanted to avoid in March, but now they find themselves right back in it.
The Diamondbacks could option Lawlar back to Reno to get him more consistent reps, but finding a suitable replacement becomes problematic. Arizona has Blaze Alexander on their 40-man roster, and he can cover the same positions but isn't as strong a defender. Alexander's struggles at shortstop cost the Diamondbacks dearly last season, as he committed a key error that led to a loss against the Braves and kept them out of the postseason.
Due to the lack of viable shortstop options in the organization, the best situation for the Diamondbacks is to keep Lawlar up and hope he improves with more reps. He gives them defensive stability at second base, shortstop, and third base, even with his early struggles at the plate. So the likely path moving forward is to get him a start or two every series and hope he turns it around offensively to earn more playing time.
If Lawlar can't turn things around quickly, the best decision for him will be to send him back down to Reno and acquire a veteran infielder help via trade. In that scenario, it would be a second consecutive lost season of development, this time due to the organization's rush to promote him. The organization views Lawlar as a "once in a five years" type player, so they can't afford to miss on him due to poor decisions.