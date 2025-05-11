Torey Lovullo Outlines What a Jordan Lawlar Call-up Could Look Like
Few issues in the world of the Arizona Diamondbacks have created more debate than the question of if and when Jordan Lawlar should be called up.
Since the start of Spring Training, General Manager Mike Hazen and his top lieutenants in the front office have made it clear that Lawlar needed to get plenty of reps in Triple-A to make up for all the lost time due to injury. He batted just 104 times in 2024, including only 58 at Triple-A.
Not only that, but the front office has been insistent that when Lawlar does come up, he needs to be playing nearly every day.
With three starters ensconced at the three positions Lawlar plays, including Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop, Ketel Marte at second base, and Eugenio Suarez at third, Lawlar is effectively blocked from everyday play.
When Marte injured his hamstring on April 4, Lawlar had played in all of seven games, with only two of them coming at second base. It just wasn't enough, so the Diamondbacks turned to Tim Tawa instead. In the meantime, Lawlar has gone off in Triple-A and is batting .336 with a .995 OPS, third best in the PCL in 169 total plate appearances.
The often seen argument on social media and around baseball circles is that Lawlar could get near every day reps by taking turns around the diamond spelling each of the three starting infielders at least once a week, and perhaps get a fourth start with Marte handling DH duties.
Asked about the viability of such a scenario, Manager Torey Lovullo said "Yes, yes, and yes, and all real good points of view."
Lovullo of course does not make the roster decisions. "I don't make any of the roster decisions, I have nothing to do that. I just give input and then Mike makes that decision" he said. But Lovullo revealed what kind of communications he's had with Hazen when asked.
"When Mike asks me certain questions, I'm prepared to answer them the best way that I can, and based on some of the things I'm just telling you with guys needing days off, we could, if we need to, probably get him three to four [starts] a week, and that's enough at-bats per week.
"To develop and impact games, you probably need two to three starts a week. So when Mike asked me those questions, I could tell him, yes, you're right, you're able to get him two or three at-bats a week, and then he takes from there."
Lawlar has played 141 innings at second base, 90 innings at shortstop, and 72 innings at third base. Pressed further on whether having Lawlar moving all around the Diamond might negatively impact his ability to adjust, Lovullo feels those concerns are already being answered in Triple-A.
"I wouldn't mind it, that's for sure. I want impact players here. That's what I always tell Mike, and you got to impact the game offensively, defensively, and run the bases. If you're just getting by here, we don't want those types of players.
"You ask about bouncing around, I am very concerned about that. I know what that feels like. So my questions are, I know he's going to impact the game offensively, but you can't totally count on it all the time. What's he going to do defensively? Is he able to move around comfortably, and play three positions comfortably making his plays? And the answers have been yes."
Beyond the fabulous results that Lawlar has produced in Triple-A, the topic turned to what are the things that Lawlar specifically needed to do on the offensive side of things to complete his development.
"I think eliminating chase right on right was a part of the conversation. There has been a little bit of chase to certain pitches and certain counts, and he targets that stuff on his own. He knows" Lovullo said.
There is still some work for Lawlar to do on that front. So far this season, according to Statcast, Lawlar is batting .138 with a .306 slugging percentage and .189 wOBA against breaking balls from right-hand pitchers. That's accompanied by a 39% WHIFF rate. These numbers are considerably worse than the PCL averages, which are .236 B.A., .397 slug, and .304 wOBA, 34% WHIFF rate.
Lawlar is very young for the Triple-A level at just 22 years old. But that's the point. Older, more mature hitters with more playing time are better able to recognize these pitches and avoid chases. The even greater difficulty in making that adjustment and learning to pick up on breaking pitches and avoid chasing is exponentially harder at the major league level.
It's an age-old dynamic that has played out over and over with top prospects that rake in Triple-A, only to struggle for extended periods when first called up to the major leagues. The ones that don't, such as Corbin Carroll, are by far the exception, not the rule.
Lovullo is confident that Lawlar can make the adjustment while at the same time handling utility infielder duties and moving all around the infield at the same time. He may be right, but it seems like an added degree of difficulty. So the front office remains patient.
The time is getting closer and closer however. When exactly that will be is something we'll know when it happens. If the front office has a date circled on their calendars, they certainly aren't going to reveal it.