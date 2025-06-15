D-backs Gold Glove Catcher Finally Having His Offensive Breakout
Gabriel Moreno has been the Diamondbacks' primary catcher since the start of the 2023 season. In his first two seasons, he's been exactly what they've wanted: a strong defensive catcher and a tough out at the bottom of the order. In 2025, it appears his bat is taking the next step.
His season got off to a slow start, as he started off hitting .230 with a .578 OPS through the month of April. Despite the tough numbers, one notable trend was a dramatic improvement in his exit velocity metrics. He was averaging 92.0 MPH on the balls he put to play, and 45.0% of them were hit 95.0 MPH or harder.
While they didn't translate into good results on the field, it was an encouraging sign. The next step was taking those exit velocities and producing the right amount of contact. That meant adding the ability to turn on inside pitches for power to complement the line drive to right field approach that's worked well for him over the years.
Since the start of May, Moreno has been pulling the ball more with authority. In his last 28 games, he's pulling the ball at a 39.0% rate. Add in a hard-hit rate of 48.8% and his batted balls are turning into more extra-base hits and barrels.
The improved quality of contact has shown up in his bottom-line numbers. He's hitting .300 with five home runs and a .530 slugging percentage. Nine of the 82 balls (11.0%) he's put into play have been marked as barrels, a subset of batted balls with specific exit velocities and launch angles that lead to extra-base hits and home runs.
His offense has been 36% better than the average hitter, considering league and park factors, with a 136 wRC+. That's brought his season average up to 106, which ranks third among National League catchers with 180 or more plate appearances.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo explained what's been going well with Moreno.
"The balls that he's barreling up, even the swings and misses, there's a lot of force that's being created, and he's not missing the pitch he's looking for. I think early on, he was just feeling his way around the box, maybe getting bullied around the box, and I think he's made his stand.
"He's put two feet in the box and controlling the climate and the temperature as to what's going on pitch-by-pitch and making good adjustments."
Lovullo also noted that Moreno understands that a good two-strike approach is the difference between a good and great hitter. MLB hitters are hitting just .177 with a .263 slugging percentage. Moreno, on the other hand, has excelled in such counts, batting .268 and slugging .500 since May 1. Three of his five home runs have come in two-strike counts.
The turnaround started when the Dodgers came into Chase Field. He launched his first home run of the year on May 5, a grand slam against Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and hasn't looked back.
Not only has Moreno hit the ball in the air more, he's hitting in the air with authority. He's averaging 94.5 MPH on such batted ball contact, a tick above the MLB average of 93.5. In addition, he's posting a hard-hit rate of 60.0% on such contact, compared to a league average of 50.1%.
On his five home runs, the location of the pitches has been elevated above the thighs and either down the middle or the inner third of the plate. Those are pitches that Moreno should look to turn and pull for power. It's no surprise that four of his five home runs have been hit to left field.
Moreno has hit some big home runs this season. In addition to the grand slam in the win over the Dodgers, he launched a key three-run home run in the sweep of the Seattle Mariners earlier this week. Seattle had cut a 4-0 lead in half in the top half of the inning and Moreno's home run effectively stole the momentum right back in a blowout win.
With Moreno's surge at the plate, the Diamondbacks boast one of the best lineups in baseball. Since May 1, Arizona is second in Major League Baseball in wRC+ at 119, right behind the Dodgers' 124. They have the highest slugging percentage at .458, thanks to a league-leading 61 home runs.
In addition to the impact on the overall lineup, the hot stretch has strengthened Moreno's All-Star case. Will Smith is the overwhelming favorite to start for the National League, but then there's no clear-cut player more deserving. Carson Kelly, Sean Murphy, and Hunter Goodman come to mind as other catchers competing for that backup spot.
Despite a potentially crowded situation, Moreno can push himself ahead of the pack by continuing his hot stretch at the plate for two more weeks.
The Diamondbacks have eight pitchers on the injured list, with the possibility that seven of them won't throw another pitch this season. With the uncertainty surrounding both their rotation and bullpen, they'll have to be carried by their offense. Fortunately for Arizona, that's exactly how they're built.