Diamondbacks Defense Continues to be a Strength in 2024
Above average defense has been a calling card of the Arizona Diamondbacks during the Mike Hazen/Torey Lovullo era, and on the whole, 2024 has been no exception.
The two primary metrics often referred to that best measure defense are Fielding Runs Above Average (FRV) and Defensive Runs Saved (DRS). The former can be found on Baseball Savant and Fangraphs, and is based on Statcast data. The latter is derived from the Fielding Bible created by Baseball Info Solutions. DRS can be found on both Baseball Reference and Fangraphs.
Between 2017-2023 the Diamondbacks rank second in FRV with + 151, and are fourth in DRS with 216. It's important to note that the two metrics are not measuring the exact same things, and even when measuring the same things, they do it differently. They're not always going to be in perfect alignment with each other.
That is a feature, not a bug. We can learn things about players from both, and the more information we have, the better. We just need to keep in mind that when it comes to fielding metrics, we are looking at a range of estimates.
It's also important to remember that sample size issues present challenges in the evaluation process. That is because it takes roughly two to three seasons of innings to equate to a full season of plate appearances.
But some data is better than no data, as long as we know what we're dealing with and are careful not to draw too many hard and fast conclusions based on small sample sizes. What follows is a snapshot of nine Diamondbacks defenders who have had a minimum of 25 fielding attempts. (Any smaller is just too few chances for the measurement to have meaning.
The table below shows both FRV and DRS and an average of the two. It notably does not including catching. Catching will be covered in a separate article. See individual comments below, blending this writer's "eyeball test" opinions with the data.
Ketel Marte is in hot pursuit of his first ever Gold Glove. A long since stated goal, he has looked every bit as good as the numbers suggest. He's been engaged, and most importantly healthy. His movements have been quick and sharp. He leads all NL second basemen in both metrics
Christian Walker is on his way to his third consecutive Gold Glove. He is the premier defensive first baseman in the league and has been for some time. His biggest strength is to his right, but over the years he's improved tremendously at scoops and popups.
Kevin Newman has been a steady presence at shortstop since taking over the position nearly full time. He makes all the routine plays and occasionally an outstanding one.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. continues to rack up higher fielding numbers than the eye test would lead one to believe. This year he has been very adept at coming in on balls in front of him. He's had some issues on a few balls in the corners, but that hasn't outweighed the positives.
Corbin Carroll has been adequate in center field because his speed allows him to cover a lot of ground. He doesn't always get the best jump and there have been a few balls that left one thinking Alek Thomas might have gotten to. Carroll does not have a good throwing arm. But the total package is still at least average or a little above.
Randal Grichuk looks like an outfielder. His movements always seem to be in sync. He has lost foot speed over the years however and his range is now limited.
Eugenio Suarez looks better than the metric rating here on most plays. He appears smooth and makes good strong throws. He's made four errors however, and that may be dragging down his overall rating.
Jake McCarthy is average at best, and perhaps a little below. He has the speed to cover plenty of ground, but on certain plays, especially going to his right. But he appears out of control at times. He is often at the center of near collisions with other outfielders, more so than the others. His arm strength is below average as well.
Blaze Alexander is extremely athletic and has the strongest arm of anyone on the team. When he has to make a quick athletic play he shines. But he's been extremely mistake prone on seemingly routine grounders and double play chances. These appear to be mental miscues. Alexander has not played shortstop since May 9th but has gotten several reps at second base.
