Diamondbacks Face 2 Tough Aces in Massive Rivalry Series
The Arizona Diamondbacks are fresh off a sturdy series win over the Boston Red Sox, and will head to San Francisco to take on the Giants.
The Diamondbacks are 72-72 after a hot stretch of play, but took an ugly loss in what could have been the final game of a sweep on Sunday. The Giants are hot, winning seven of their last 10 games, but just lost back-to-back one-run games to the St. Louis Cardinals.
The D-backs won't have easy offerings in the upcoming series. Below are the pitching matchups for the three-game set:
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants Pitching Matchups
Monday, September 8: RHP Nabil Crismatt (2.14 ERA) vs RHP Logan Webb (3.17 ERA)
Right-hander Nabil Crismatt has been one of the unsung heroes of the D-backs' pitching staff. Since stepping in to take the place of an injured Anthony DeSclafani, Crismatt has pitched extremely well.
He's given up five earned runs in 21 innings, and is coming off an excellent 6.2-inning Quality Start against the Texas Rangers — a start in which both of his two earned runs might have been erased with better outfield defense.
Logan Webb continues to deliver ace-quality results. He's thrown to a 3.17 ERA in 29 starts and has struck out 194 over 178.2 innings. Webb has a 2.46 career ERA against the D-backs, though Arizona got him for three earned runs at Chase Field in their last matchup.
Tuesday, September 9: RHP Zac Gallen (4.77 ERA) vs LHP Robbie Ray (3.31 ERA)
Zac Gallen has shown that his recent hot streak is no fluke. He's delivered solid start after solid start, and appears to be pitching like an ace once more.
He has a career 3.75 ERA against the Giants, and delivered an excellent seven-inning Quality Start back in July against San Francisco.
Meanwhile, former Diamondback Robbie Ray has had a resurgent season. He's pitched to a 3.31 ERA this season — his best since 2021.
The last time Ray saw the D-backs, he pitched a complete game, allowing two earned runs in a nine-inning win over Arizona at home. As inefficient as Ray has been known to be, he certainly dialed up the efficiency in that start.
Wednesday, September 10: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5.22 ERA) vs RHP Carson Seymour (4.25 ERA)
Similar to Gallen, Eduardo Rodriguez is putting together a good stretch. He shut out the Dodgers, then followed up with a six-inning Quality Start against the Red Sox — his former team.
It was the first time in Rodriguez's D-backs tenure he'd pitched back-to-back Quality Starts. He'll loom to make it three on Wednesday.
Carson Seymour made his MLB debut in June as a reliever, but entered San Francisco's rotation on August 30. He's made just two starts, allowing five runs in eight innings. He has a 4.25 ERA for the season.