Zac Gallen's Market is Increasing and it Could Benefit the D-backs

The Arizona Diamondbacks likely won't be returning former ace Zac Gallen this offseason, but that may end up benefiting them in the form of Draft compensation.

Since Gallen rejected the Qualifying Offer extended to him by Arizona, the D-backs would receive a Draft pick in the low 30s (just following the first round) should he sign for north of $50 million with any other club.

And according to a recent report, Gallen's market seems to be robust.

A recent article by MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand gave a breakdown of the top free agent pitchers on the market, and Gallen was listed, with multiple teams being linked to his name.

Former Arizona Diamondback Zac Gallen Getting Interest From Many Teams

Here's what Feinsand had to say about Gallen:

"The Angels, Giants and Tigers are among the teams in on Gallen, sources said, with the Orioles, Cubs and Braves also looking at the 30-year-old. If the price tag on starters such as [Ranger] Suárez, [Tatsuya] Imai and [Framber] Valdez feel too high for some clubs, Gallen could be a strong alternative," Feinsand wrote.

"A top-five finisher in NL Cy Young voting in 2022 (fifth) and '23 (third), Gallen had a down year in his platform season, posting a career-high 4.83 ERA and a career-low 89 ERA+ over 192 innings. His Statcast numbers tell much of the story; Gallen was in the lower half of the league in most categories, taking a dip in nearly every area.

"Still, Gallen’s overall track record might give potential suitors the belief that 2025 was more of a blip than the new normal. From 2020-24, Gallen was one of the most consistent starters in the league, going 50-31 with a 3.34 ERA over 128 starts. He looked more like his old self over the final two months of '25, going 6-3 with a 3.32 ERA in his final 11 starts after Aug. 1."

It had been reported earlier in the week that Gallen was receiving interest from the Giants on what could potentially be a short-term deal.

The shorter the deal, the more danger there is of Gallen signing for less than the $50 million threshold and forcing Arizona's draft pick to sink to just before the third round.

But if numerous teams are already calling, that is a good sign for the right-hander's market. Not only could the D-backs more realistically avoid seeing Gallen suit up for a division rival, but they're much more likely to receive the highest-possible Draft compensation as a result of letting him walk.

Ultimately, Gallen has stated his desire to return to Arizona, but if he and agent Scott Boras feel that he deserves more than the $22 million qualifying offer, the D-backs will probably pass. A reunion with the former ace seems all but out of the question, but Arizona could still stand to gain something from Gallen's market increasing.

