Diamondbacks Face Exciting Rookie in Crucial Home Series
The Arizona Diamondbacks are coming off a close series win over the Texas Rangers, taking two of three at Chase Field.
With their playoff hopes all but vanished, Arizona will face the Boston Red Sox for a three-game series, closing out their homestand against a tough AL East club.
The Red Sox are 78-63, still fighting with the Yankees for second place in their division behind the Toronto Blue Jays. They've won seven of their last 10, including a series win over the Cleveland Guardians.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Boston Red Sox Pitching Matchups
Friday, September 5: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (5.40 ERA) vs LHP Payton Tolle (3.38 ERA)
Eduardo Rodriguez followed up one of his worst starts of the season with an impressive bounce-back performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Rodriguez held a star-studded lineup down for six scoreless innings, working out of traffic throughout against a team that had given him plenty of issues historically.
It's still been an ugly season overall for the veteran left-hander, as his 5.40 ERA tells a disappointing story.
The Red Sox will send out one of their recent call-ups, exciting young left-hander Payton Tolle for his second career major league start.
The 22-year-old pitched 5.1 strong innings in his debut against the Pirates. He shot up Boston's minor league system with a 3.04 ERA. He pitched just 91.2 innings across High-A, Double-A and Triple-A before getting the call.
Saturday, September 6: RHP Brandon Pfaadt (5.33 ERA) vs RHP Lucas Giolito (3.38 ERA)
Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt has had a difficult season, as well. He's struggled in back-to-back outings, albeit against two top-end clubs in Los Angeles and Milwaukee.
Pfaadt posted a 6.16 ERA in the month of August, raising his season figure to 5.33. He's allowed 10 runs over his last seven innings of work, and has not struck out more than five batters since July 18.
Veteran Lucas Giolito has quietly put together impressive back-to-back months. He's lowered his season ERA to 3.38.
Twice in August, Giolito completed an eight-inning Quality Start, giving up one total run between the two outings. He has a 2.39 ERA over his last 37.2 innings.
Sunday, September 7: RHP Ryne Nelson (3.57 ERA) vs RHP Brayan Bello (3.07 ERA)
Ryne Nelson has hit somewhat of a relative slump, but he's still been very effective. He's delivered three straight Quality Starts, and bounced back against the Rangers with seven punchouts in his last start.
Nelson continues to lead the D-backs' battered rotation with his trademark fastball, and seems to be gaining a better command of his secondary pitches, as well.
26-year-old Brayan Bello has emerged in 2025, putting forward a career-best 3.07 ERA over 24 starts. He posted a 2.27 ERA in the month of August, but gave up three runs on six hits and three walks over five innings his last time out.