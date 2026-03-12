Torey Lovullo Explains Decision to Name Zac Gallen Opening Day Starter

The Arizona Diamondbacks are turning to a familiar face on opening day, as manager Torey Lovullo confirmed to reporters at Salt River Fields on Wednesday that right-hander Zac Gallen would get the nod in place of Merrill Kelly.

Gallen will make his fourth consecutive opening day start for the D-backs, taking the mound at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on March 26.

Lovullo explained his reasoning for the decision:

“He walked into camp very strong, very healthy and ready, and we have enough time for the build-up,” Lovullo said (via Alex Weiner of AZSports). “Those are all things that we need to see take place, and that takes a little bit of time, but once we got through the other day with the three-inning outing, we were in a really good spot."

"Once again, probably a little bit outside of the box for us. ... He deserves this opportunity," Lovullo said.

Diamondbacks' Torey Lovullo Explains Zac Gallen Decision

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning on Feb. 25, 2026, at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The opening day starter's role was wide open, but Gallen and young righty Ryne Nelson seemed like the most logical frontrunners through the entire process. Righty Michael Soroka and veteran left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez are both pitching in the World Baseball Classic, currently.

Nelson, of course, had a much better 2025 season than Gallen, pitching to a 3.16 ERA over 23 starts once he returned to the rotation. As good as Nelson has been, Lovullo felt Gallen was the right decision for 2026's opening day.

"I think (Ryne Nelson’s) time is coming," Lovullo said. "I think one day he’s going to have the ability to start, and he will get that nod, I guarantee it. Zac has done a lot right for this organization. ... just feel like Zac deserved it.”

Gallen, of course, had a difficult season in 2025. He pitched to a 4.83 ERA — the worst of his career — over 192 innings. Gallen knows there may be critics of the decision.

As a result of his poor numbers, Gallen's market did not evolve to the degree that might have been expected this offseason.

The right-hander returned to Arizona on a one-year deal worth the equivalent of the $22.025 Qualifying Offer he had previously declined, with $14 million of it deferred. Perhaps that was ultimately for the best, as Gallen had repeatedly expressed his desire to stay in Arizona if possible.

Gallen's fourth consecutive opening day start will place him among elite company in Diamondbacks history, becoming just the third arm to do so alongside Randy Johnson and Brandon Webb.