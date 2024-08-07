Diamondbacks Game Notes, Doubleheader History and Interesting Facts
The Diamondbacks and Guardians prepare to play a doubleheader starting at 10:10 A.M. Arizona Time, 1:10 P.M. EST.
Today we share some great game notes that are provided by the D-backs Communication department on a daily basis. You can find these notes on your own every day at THIS LINK. Below are some of the notes from today that I found interesting.
Recent Double Header History
This will be the second double header between the Diamondbacks and Guardians. On August 13, 2014, Randall Delgado gave up a walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to Zach Walkers, sending Arizona to defeat by a score of 3-2.
The D-backs took the second game by a score of 1-0 in 12 innings. Tuffy Gosewisch hit an RBI single in the top of the 12th. Andrew Chafin started the game and threw five scoreless innings. None other than Delgado was the winning pitcher, throwing a scoreless 11th inning. Addison Reed collected the save.
The Diamondbacks have swept 5 of their last 8 doubleheaders [May 6, 2015 @ Rockies (13-7 and 5-1), Sept. 1, 2015 @ Rockies (6-4 and 5-3), Sept. 25, 2020 vs. Rockies (4-0 and 11-5), April 25, 2021 @ Braves (5-0 and 7-0) and Aug. 19, 2023 @ Padres (W, 6-4 and 8-1)].
D-BACKS DOUBLEHEADER RECORDS:
MOST HITS: 7 - Devon White on April 16, 1998 @ Cardinals
MOST TOTAL BASES: 13 - Damion Easley on June 3, 2006 @ Braves and Justin Upton on May 20, 2009 @ Marlins.
Note: Easley is currently on the D-backs staff as assistant hitting coach. His 13 total bases all came in game two, as he hit three homers and singled. Box Score
MOST RUNS SCORED: 5 - Luis Gonzalez on Aug. 3, 2002 @ Mets and A.J. Pollock on May 6, 2015 @ Rockies
MOST RBI: 8 - Luis Gonzalez on Sept. 23, 2000 @ Giants
MOST HOME RUNS: 2 - Matt Williams on April 16, 1998 @ Cardinals, Luis Gonzalez on Sept. 23, 2000 @ Giants and Christian Walker on May 17, 2022 @ Dodgers.
ANSWERBACKS:
Since July 1, the D-backs’ 6 wins after trailing by 1+ runs in the seventh inning or later are the most in the Majors.
11 of their last 22 wins (since June 29) have been in comeback fashion.
In the last 4 comeback wins by the D-backs, they have combined to score 15 runs from the seventh inning on.
HOMERS SINCE JULY 1
The D-backs’ 48 homers since July 1 are tied for third in the Majors (also: Rockies), behind the Braves (49) and Athletics (49).
Since July 1, the D-backs' 16 games with 2+ homers are the most in the Majors, ahead of the Reds (15) and Red Sox (15).