Diamondbacks Host Rangers in World Series Rematch
The Arizona Diamondbacks are heading back home to take on the Texas Rangers in what should be a thrilling two game set. The two teams faced each other in another two-game series earlier in 2024, but they more notably were the 2023 World Series matchup. Since then a lot has changed for both organizations.
Texas Rangers
The Rangers reached the summit of the MLB mountain in winning the World Series. After accomplishing the ultimate baseball feat, they decided to not invest more, and instead cut down, and go with much of the roster that got them to the postseason. Immediately after the start of the 2024 season, it was noticeable that things wouldn't quite go Texas' way.
Before the start of this series, the Rangers sit at a record of 70-74 and are all but eliminated from the playoffs. While injuries have hurt them, including the recent loss of Corey Seager, it has also allowed young talent to move forward.
Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter, and Josh Jung are three exciting players for Texas and will be a part of their future, but with more of their core growing older, and struggles with pitching, they will need to look at this off-season differently if they want to take another run at a championship.
Arizona Diamondbacks
The Rangers' NL counterpart took a much different approach at the offseason. General Manager Mike Hazen and the rest of the front office scoured the open market, and revamped the roster coming into 2024. The D-backs set a franchise record payroll coming into this year, with the team investing in the growing popularity of the team, and newfound success of their young core.
While not every signing went perfectly, with the contracts of Jordan Montgomery, and Eduardo Rodriguez in particular having gotten off to rocky starts, other signings were slam dunks. The additions of Joc Pederson and Randal Grichuk, as well as a trade for Eugenio Suarez were game changing for the offense.
A team that was looked at to likely be pitching-centered, now leads all of MLB in runs scored. The Diamondbacks are in prime position to get another shot in the playoffs, but reliability on their arms, both in the rotation and the bullpen have been questionable.
STANDINGS
The National League Wild card continues to be a convoluted mess of contending teams. While the Diamondbacks and Padres currently lead the hunt, neither team is truly safe. The Braves, Mets, and even Cubs are right on the brink and are not slowing down.
Only 1.5 games ahead of the 3rd Wild Card spot, the Diamondbacks need to build separation. It is becoming more and more clear, that even at 16 games above .500, Arizona will not be able to take their foot off the gas, for risk of missing the postseason altogether.
PITCHING MATCHUPS
Tuesday, September 10th, 6:40 P.M.
Zac Gallen, RHP, 11-6, 3.69 ERA, 3.32 FIP in 127 IP
Gallen coming off a 3rd place Cy Young finish in 2023 has been up and down this year. He has battled multiple injuries that have knocked him out of ballgames, and have kept him out of rhythm. His struggles stretch back to late June when he returned from the Injured List.
The main issue seems to be his fastball command. A usually dominant pitch for the D-backs righty just isn't doing what fans are used to. Gallen's location is part of what makes him an elite pitcher at his best, and when it isn't on, he can find himself in trouble. That being said, Gallen is coming off one of his best starts of the year, going 6 hitless, scoreless innings against the Giants in San Francisco.
Nathan Eovaldi, RHP, 11-7, 3.55 ERA, 3.74 FIP in 147 IP
Another strong season for Nathan Eovaldi in 2024, showcases just why the Rangers could rely on him so heavily last year. He has been one of the team's bright spots this year, and will be tough to beat.
The Diamondbacks have seen him quite often, including earlier this season where he lasted only 3 innings, allowing 2 runs. His last start came against the Yankees, a strong performance where Eovaldi went 7 innings and allowed only 2 runs. This matchup will determine a lot in this series, setting the tone for both offenses.
Wednsday, September 11th, 12:40 P.M.
Merrill Kelly, RHP, 4-0, 4.08 ERA, 4.69 FIP in 53 IP
Kelly has always been known as a steady force in the Diamondbacks' rotation. This year has been different. Performance-wise he has been solid much of the time that he has taken the mound, but he suffered a shoulder injury which left him out for most of the year.
However, since Kelly's return, he has pitched to a 6.17 ERA in 5 starts. A shoulder injury always leaves concerns, but his velocity has returned, and things do seem to be moving back in the right direction. His last start in San Francisco was dominant, allowing only 2 runs in 7 innings against the Giants.
Cody Bradford, LHP, 5-2, 3.05 ERA, 3.37 FIP in 62 IP
Bradford is a young arm currently in the Rangers' rotation, who very likely is getting a chance due to other player's injuries. He has worked out of the bullpen once this year but has been a starter in his last 7 appearances. He has gone at least 6 innings in his last 5 starts and is coming off a strong performance against the Angels, allowing only one run in 6 innings.
The Arizona Diamondbacks will return home to play the Rangers at Chase Field on September 10th. They will play game one at 6:40 p.m., MST. Until then, make sure to keep things locked into Arizona Diamondbacks ON SI for all coverage.