Diamondbacks Named Fit for Mets All-Star
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a serious question at first base.
After losing Christian Walker prior to 2025 and trading Josh Naylor at the Deadline, Arizona does not have a clear-cut everyday first baseman for 2026. Meanwhile, New York Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso has already confirmed he'll be opting out to test free agency.
In a recent article by Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller, the D-backs were listed among the potential fits, ranked sixth out of 10 clubs.
Arizona Diamondbacks Named Pete Alonso Fit
"After shipping Josh Naylor to Seattle, Arizona got a whole lot of nothing out of its first base spot. It might be the biggest reason the Diamondbacks fell just short of their almost incredible comeback for a playoff spot," Miller wrote.
"But while Locklear struggled for his five healthy weeks on the MLB roster, he has potential, batting .293/.388/.495 over the past two years in Triple-A.
"If they're not sold on Locklear, they could also commit to either Blaze Alexander or Jordan Lawlar at third base and teach the other versatile young infielder the art of playing first base this offseason.
"In other words, they do have options. Whether any of them are good options for 2026 is open to debate."
But would it make sense for the D-backs? Likely not. Here's why:
Why Pete Alonso Might Not Make Sense for Arizona Diamondbacks
Alonso is an excellent player, no doubt about it. There is no internal option anywhere near Alonso's caliber within Arizona's organization — injured or otherwise.
While Locklear will likely have to undergo elbow surgery, it still feels likely the D-backs expect him to grow into an eventual first base contributor. That means a long-term deal for Alonso would likely not make sense, and the chance he'd take a one- or two-year deal is essentially zero.
And outside of the contract length, the D-backs are not in a position to offer a contract of that value, either. Owner Ken Kendrick confirmed the likelihood Arizona will be utilizing a slightly reduced payroll in the 2026 season.
Meanwhile, GM Mike Hazen noted an emphasis on starting pitching (and the bullpen) this offseason. He seemed to imply the D-backs will look to find ways to improve the roster without offering high-dollar contracts to expensive free agents, as talented as Alonso may be.
"We should have access in the trade market to make improvements to this roster without money. There's ways for us to move things around to free up where we may need to supplement," Hazen said in his end-of-season press conference Tuesday.
While Alonso is certainly the best first base option available on the market, his asking price and contract length will almost undoubtedly prevent that union.