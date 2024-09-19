Diamondbacks vs. Brewers Pitching Matchups and Series Preview
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Milwaukee Brewers play a four game series at American Family Field starting Thursday night. It's the first time back in Milwaukee for the D-backs since they took two straight in the 2023 Wild Card series. Look for the roof to be open through Saturday, but possibly closed on Sunday with rain in the forecast.
The Brewers (88-64) are fresh off celebrations for clinching the National League Central Division on Wednesday night. They're led by first year MLB manager and former ASU coach Pat Murphy. The Diamondbacks (84-68) currently hold the third NL Wild Card seed and are hanging on for dear life, having gone 8-8 this month.
These two teams just met for a three game series at Chase Field last weekend. Milwaukee took the first two games before the D-backs managed to salvage an extra inning victory on Sunday.
The D-backs finally got their bats untracked after being shut down for two games in Colorado. They salvaged the series finale by a score of 8-2. The Brewers went into play Wednesday night knowing they had already clinched the division, but beat the Phillies and Aaron Nola anyway, 2-1.
Milwaukee is still vying for playoff seeding and a bye, as they're just two games behind the Dodgers and three behind the Phillies with 10 games to play. The D-backs and Mets have the same record of 84-68, but due to the tie-breaker advantage, the Mets are seeded as the second Wild Card. The Braves lurk just two games back of the D-backs
Pitching Matchups
Thursday 4:15 p.m. NOTE: This Game is Broadcast on Fox Channel 10
RHP Brandon Pfaadt (9-9, 4.81) is coming off the worst start of his major league career on September 14. These same Brewers banged him around for eight runs on seven hits, knocking him out of the game in the second inning. Milwaukee went on to win 15-8.
It was the second time the D-backs attempted to give Pfaadt seven days rest between starts, having done so prior to his August 27 start as well. He gave up eight runs in that game too, although just six were earned and he lasted 4.2 innings. Pfaadt has thrown a career high 166.2 innings, but insists he feels great and is not suffering fatigue.
RHP Tobias Myers (8-5, 3.07) pitched in that same game September 14 and held the D-backs scoreless through the first five innings. By the time the Arizona finally scored two runs off him in the sixth, they were already losing 13-0
Friday 5:10 p.m.
RHP Zac Gallen (12-6, 3.61) pitched a solid game against the Brewers on September 15. He threw four scoreless before allowing a three-run homer to Jackson Chourio in the fifth. He left with a 5-3 lead but got a no-decision in a game the D-backs ultimately won in extra innings 11-10
The Brewers are showing TBD on their website for Friday's game as of this writing. It's possible they could turn to lefty DL Hall again. He faced Gallen last weekend and gave up five runs in three innings. He's got a 4.91 ERA in 36.2 innings pitched.
Saturday 4:10 p.m.
RHP Merrill Kelly (4-0, 4.00) is coming off his best outing since returning from the injured list. He held the Rockies to one run in six innings, allowing just two hits and walking two. He was somewhat fatigued despite throwing just 83 pitches, however, so Torey Lovullo removed him from the game. Arizona lost 3-2 as the Rockies walked it off in the bottom of the ninth.
RHP Aaron Civale (7-8, 4.48) beat the Phillies September 16, giving up one run in five innings in a 6-2 Brewers victory. Civale is 5-0 with a 2.46 ERA over his last seven starts, lowering his season ERA 0.66 runs in the process. Pitching his first season in the NL, the six year veteran has never faced the Diamondbacks.
Sunday 11:10 a.m.
LHP Jordan Montgomery (8-7, 6.23) lasted 4.2 innings against Colorado while giving up three runs on six hits in an 8-2 Diamondbacks loss. Montgomery had been demoted to the bullpen, but has been pressed back into a starting role due to the injury to Ryne Nelson.
RHP Frankie Montas (7-11, 4.50) has been a terrific trade deadline pickup for Milwaukee. Traded July 30 by the Reds in exchange for Jakob Junis and Joey Weimer, Montas has completely turned his season around. In nine starts with the Brewers he's 3-3 with a 3.55 ERA and a 3.53 FIP to match. Milwaukee is 6-3 in his starts.
Bullpens
The D-backs bullpen is in shambles, posting a 7.50 ERA for the month of September. Only A.J. Puk is pitching especially well, having not allowed a run since August 2. In 20 games since then he's thrown shutout baseball for 18.2 innings, giving up just seven hits and striking out 29.
Justin Martinez is 8-for-9 in save chances, and the only blown save came back on July 19th. But he's struggled in tie games and extra inning situations, especially when asked to go back out for a second inning. Still the rookie fire baller has a 2.39 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 67.2 innings pitched.
Everyone else in the D-backs pen is struggling. Most notably, Kevin Ginkel has a 15.43 ERA this month and Ryan Thompson has a 7.50 ERA in September.
The Brewers have the second best bullpen ERA in MLB, posting a 3.17 mark. Closer Devin Williams has 12 saves and a 1.42 ERA in 19 games since returning from injury. The Brewers have used 29 different relievers this year, two more than the Diamondbacks, who have used 27.
Offense
The D-backs offense has been inconsistent of late, reverting back to the feast or famine mode we saw early in the season. Over their last 12 games they've scored two or fewer runs five times. But they've surpassed double digit run totals three times in that stretch, and scored eight and nine runs in two other games.
Corbin Carroll hit two homers on Wednesday, giving him 21 for the year to go with 29 stolen bases. That put him on an elite list for players in their age 23 season or younger. Only 10 other players have posted two or more 20/20 seasons through their age 23 season.
Eugenio Suarez is batting .393 with seven homers in September. Platoon players Randal Grichuk and Pavin Smith have been on fire, posting 1.607 and 1.361 OPS respectively. Ironically perhaps, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is expected to return from the injured list this series, cutting into their playing time.
Ketel Marte has yet to get untracked since returning from a high ankle sprain. He's batting .177 in 34 at bats. He does have two homers this month however. Full team September numbers here .
The Brewers are batting just .210 with a .672 OPS as a team in September. The only every day player with a batting average over .250 this month is second baseman Brice Turang, who is at .293. They've been hitting homers however, blasting 20.
Willy Adames has five homers this month and 32 on the year. Rookie sensation Chourio has six doubles, two triples, and four homers for a .597 slugging percentage with 14 RBI.