Former D-backs Reliever's Brutal Injury Changes Outlook on Trade
On Tuesday, it was announced that former Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Shelby Miller felt a pop in his elbow, according to Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy.
One day later, Miller was placed on the 60-day IL, after it was announced he suffered a UCL sprain. That will end his 2025 season and put his 2026 into question, with Tommy John Surgery looming as a potential option.
The Diamondbacks brought Miller over in a pre-season minor league deal. He quickly earned a late-inning role in Arizona's bullpen, as his career resurgence continued after his
What had been an encouraging redemption story for Arizona's former starting pitcher ended on a disappointing note, as the D-backs' tailspin induced a fire-sale Trade Deadline.
In the process, Miller — who had been on the Injured List with a right forearm strain — was traded to the Brewers alongside Jordan Montgomery for around $2 million in salary relief.
At the time, it was one of the more puzzling trades engineered by GM Mike Hazen.
With Arizona's biggest weakness clearly being the bullpen, and Miller leading D-backs relievers with a 1.98 ERA and 10 saves as the interim closer, it was perplexing to see how $2 million would be worth dumping the last reliable back-end reliever still available to manager Torey Lovullo, even if a playoff run was all but impossible.
What had been shaping up to become one of the right-hander's career-best seasons now comes to a brutal end.
If Tommy John Surgery is the result, Miller will lose all of 2026 as well. He'll be entering his age-36 season when he's ready to return to the mound.
This is not to say Miller's injury is in any way a positive, or to suggest that Hazen in any way assumed Miller would be done for the year, but it does change the outlook of a trade that seemed to carry zero upside for Arizona at the time of the deal.
The Diamondbacks recoup a small portion of their payroll, without having to truly surrender much in terms of Miller's services. He pitched just 9.2 innings for Milwaukee once returning from his forearm strain, and allowed six earned runs in the process.
It's extremely unfortunate, and a stark reality of baseball. Assuming Miller did not get injured, it's still a puzzling trade to carry out.
But the D-backs have seen their bullpen take on a completely new form after losing their top three late-inning relievers.
Young arms like Andrew Saalfrank and Kyle Backhus have been awarded a chance to see increased opportunity, while journeymen like Jake Woodford, John Curtiss and Taylor Rashi have had their numbers called as well.
There are no positives to devastating injuries, but Miller's does somewhat change the complexion of what was a perplexing Deadline decision.