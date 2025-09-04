Good, Bad and Ugly from D-backs' Nail-Biting Series Win vs Rangers
The Arizona Diamondbacks just took two out of three from a Texas Rangers club that had won seven of eight heading into Chase Field.
Despite dropping game one in heartbreaking meltdown fashion, the D-backs responded with two close, hard-fought victories improving their record to 70-71.
There's little to no chance of an improbable playoff run, but there was still much to learn from the series. Below are the good, bad and ugly from a solid home series win.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers: The Good
Zac Gallen Continues Upward Trajectory
When Zac Gallen began to show signs of re-emerging as a top-end starter in the beginning of August, it was easy to assume that was a mere flash in the pan.
But Gallen has backed up each outing with a similar, if not better follow-up since. He threw to a 2.57 ERA in August, and on Wednesday, pitched yet another six-inning shutout.
The Rangers are not a poor offensive team. In fact, they forced Gallen out after five innings the last time they saw him, belting a two-run homer that put him in line for the loss.
But Gallen emerged dominant, allowing just four hits while displaying excellent command and working to soft contact. That is a very good sign for both he and the D-backs.
It wasn't just Gallen who pitched well, however. Ryne Nelson threw a six-inning Quality Start, Nabil Crismatt threw 6.1 innings of two-run baseball, and Arizona's bullpen — after game one's meltdown — bounced back and held the Rangers to just one run in 5.2 innings.
Jordan Lawlar Finds His Swing
It was a long time coming, but top prospect Jordan Lawlar finally got himself on the 2025 scoreboard, crushing a 108 MPH gapper double in game two, then following it up with a 104 MPH ground ball single.
Manager Torey Lovullo had felt for some time that Lawlar was "close," and the results finally landed for his first MLB extra-base hit and first two-hit game Wednesday night.
"I'm not going to lie, it felt good," Lawlar said.
Related Content: Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar Reacts to Long-Awaited Milestone
Diamondbacks vs Rangers: The Bad
Game One Meltdown
The obvious arose in game one, as left-hander Kyle Backhus and righty Jake Woodford could not protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning.
Juan Burgos would give up two runs in extras, and the D-backs failed to move the ghost runner in the home half for what felt like the hundredth time this season.
The fact is, those types of games are a normal part of even some of the least-aggravating seasons of baseball, but it did speak to a familiar pattern.
Perhaps the true "bad" of game one was simply how unsurprising the result was.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers: The Ugly
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s Unfortunate Injury
The Diamondbacks lost one of their key members in game one, as outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was carted off after suffering a torn right ACL.
Related Content: What Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Injury Means For Diamondbacks
Gurriel held his face in his hands as he left the field for what would be the last time in the 2025 season, and the D-backs lost their cleanup hitter — who came just three RBI shy (32) of a monthly franchise record in August.
Gurriel's 2026 is now in question. Lovullo said "some level" of reconstruction surgery may be necessary.
While a return at some point in 2026 is quite likely, it's uncertain how lengthy Gurriel's ramp-up period will be, or just how effective and able to play the outfield he'll be coming off a significant injury of that type.