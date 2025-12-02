D-backs May be Forced to Face Zac Gallen on NL West Rival

The Arizona Diamondbacks seem to be mostly out of the running to re-sign long-time ace Zac Gallen, especially after the lucrative deal signed by comparable righty Dylan Cease.

But the D-backs may still be forced to see their old friend numerous times throughout the coming seasons.

According to a recent report from San Francisco Chronicle beat writer and Giants insider Susan Slusser (on the Splash Hit Territory Podcast), the San Francisco Giants have spoken to Zac Gallen this free agency cycle.

San Francisco Giants Reportedly Spoke to Zac Gallen

Sep 26, 2025; San Diego, California, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws a pitch during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

"I certainly know, and I know this beyond a reasonable doubt — they have talked to Zac Gallen. He's been a thorn in the Giants' side. He's a guy that they could add on not a long-term deal," Slusser said.

Gallen owns a career 3.81 ERA, an 8-6 record and 120 strikeouts in 19 appearances against the Giants. He's spent plenty of time in the NL West, and is quite familiar with San Francisco as a rival and frequent opponent of the D-backs.

In 2025, Gallen made three starts against the Giants. Twice, he pitched quality starts with just one earned run allowed, while he was roughed up for five runs over 6.2 innings in the third start.

At times, San Francisco has been able to get to him, but he's also been a dominant arm against divisional opponents at his peak.

After a down season in 2025, Gallen rejected the Qualifying Offer extended to him by the D-backs and elected to explore free agency, although he's maintained a desire to remain in Arizona. A desert reunion seems moslty out of the question.

But if the Giants are able to get some interest from Gallen and agent Scott Boras, that could impact the Diamondbacks in more ways than one.

For one, they would have to face their former ace in rival colors, and perhaps with a chip on his shoulder.

But if San Francisco (or any other club in the mix) is able to appeal to Gallen on a short-term deal, that could end up costing the D-backs draft compensation.

If Gallen signs for north of $50 million — which seemed like the most possible outcome initially — Arizona would receive a pick between round 1 and Competitive Balance Round A. That would be essentially a first-round selection.

If that deal is worth less than that amount, the pick would fall all the way to the end of the second round.

The difference may not be astronomical, but a short-term deal for Gallen could easily harm the D-backs. It will depend on what Gallen and Boras believe the former All-Star Game starter would be worth.

Regardless, it would be tough to watch Gallen pitch in the orange and black.

