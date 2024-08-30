Grading the Diamondbacks Trade Deadline Moves after a Month
It has been a month since the trade deadline and it is time to take a look and how the Arizona Diamondbacks acquisitions have panned out. I graded each trade and dove into how each player in the trades has fared since joining their new teams.
Josh Bell for cash considerations-B+
Josh Bell was a last-minute acquisition for the Diamondbacks in the wake of Christian Walker's oblique injury. Part of what makes this trade a B is that all it took to get him was cash considerations. The Diamondbacks are paying $2.25 million of just under the $6 million he is owed this year. He has stepped in and been a good fit for extremely low cost in Walker's absence.
After having just a .699 OPS with the Marlins, Bell has an .796 OPS with the Diamondbacks. He has served as a sufficient cleanup hitter for the Diamondbacks. Bell made an instant impact for the Diamondbacks, slamming two home runs in his first game with the team. Including a game-tying homer in the seventh off Aroldis Chapman.
Having to step in for a Gold Glover in Christian Walker was a tall order for Bell. But, the defense has been relatively solid so far. Bell has 0 errors and posted +1 defensive runs saved in 192 innings played at first with the Diamondbacks. Bell's recent defensive play can be attributed, in part, to Tony Perezchica as the two have been seen working tirelessly at first base before games.
Getting Bell for cash was a big-time steal for the Diamondbacks and it should not be understated how important it was that they did not give up a prospect for a rental first baseman.
A.J. Puk for IF Deyvison De Los Santos and OF Andrew Pintar-A
This is easily the best of the three trades the Diamondbacks made this deadline. Getting the lefty reliever not only got a talented flame thrower, but it also filled a position of need for the Diamondbacks.
Going into the deadline the bullpen was the point of emphasis. More specifically, getting a left-handed reliever was important. Not only did they get a good lefty reliever, they got one of the best relievers in the league since the deadline. And he is not just a rental, as the Diamondbacks have two more years of control before he can hit free agency in 2027.
A.J. Puk has a sensational 0.66 ERA in 13.2 IP since joining the Diamondbacks. He has helped steady the bullpen in the aftermath of a disastrous July for closer Paul Sewald. Puk has not stepped in to be the closer, but he has been nails in high-leverage situations and has quickly inserted himself into a 6th, 7th, or 8th-inning role.
The only reason I hesitate to give this trade an A+ is because of the price paid by the Diamondbacks. Deyvison De Los Santos has hit a MiLB-leading 35 home runs to go with a .313 batting average. He hit 14 homers with both double-A Amarillo and triple-A Reno and has hit 7 homers in 25 games since being traded.
Dylan Floro for Andres Chaparro-C+
Dylan Floro for Andrés Chaparro came together at the eleventh hour of the trade deadline. In terms of bullpen depth, this trade was very helpful for the Diamondbacks as they needed it and Floro is a trusted veteran.
Since being traded, Floro has 5.79 ERA in 9.1 IP. But with his 2.63 ERA on the season it seems to be just a rough patch. He has picked it up as of late as well with three straight scoreless outings. The bullpen appears to have its high leverage guys figured out already, but having Floro provides great depth and he can keep the Diamondbacks in games where they trail by one or two.
Andrés Chaparro had a fantastic year in triple-A Reno before getting traded, batting .332 with 19 homers. With the Nationals he has gotten a chance at the big league level and has impressed. Through just 52 plate appearances he has 7 doubles including 3 doubles in his major league debut.
Chaparro has played first base and DH for the Nationals since being called up. With Christian Walker being a free agent next year it seemed like Chaparro could have been the next man up if Walker doesn't resign. A big factor in Chaparro being traded is that the Diamondbacks felt his defense wasn't there and they valued catcher Adrian Del Castillo higher.
With the injuries sustained by Ketel Marte and Gabriel Moreno, the trade deadline was not the end for Mike Hazen and the rest of the front office. Just over a week ago, the Diamondbacks signed second baseman Luis Guillorme to fill in for Marte while he is hurt.
Guillorme is just a platoon bat with Kevin Newman and has not provided a lot at the plate, but, he has been rock solid defensively including a spectacular diving play in a 4-1 win over the Red Sox that was the play of the game.
The Diamondbacks' active trade deadline has aged well through the first month. As a whole, I give it a "A-" grade. It has had a direct impact on their league-leading 18-6 record since the deadline. As they continue to get healthy in the field they will only be getting better.