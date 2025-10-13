How D-backs' Most Puzzling Trade Became Unlikely Gain
The Arizona Diamondbacks endured one of their busiest Trade Deadlines in recent history this past July, dealing a multitude of veteran players away for prospects and salary relief.
For the complete rundown of each and every leg of Arizona's deadline proceedings, check out the below link.
Related Content: Revisiting D-backs' Busy Trade Deadline
From this point forward, Arizona Diamondbacks On SI will break down each individual trade, examining the return and the ultimate outcome of the deal.
We begin with one of GM Mike Hazen's most puzzling (at the time) moves, and how it eventually became an unfortunate net gain for Arizona — the strange Shelby Miller-Jordan Montgomery trade.
How Shelby Miller Trade Became Unfortunate Gain for D-backs
In a last-second Deadline deal, Arizona sent injured reliever Shelby Miller to the Milwaukee Brewers (alongside injured starter Jordan Montgomery) for around $3 million in salary relief and no player return. Part of Montgomery's hefty contract came off the books, while Miller departed for a new club.
At the time, it was one of the most perplexing deals imaginable. Miller had been, by far, Arizona's best relief arm since both Justin Martinez and A.J. Puk went down with injuries.
As Miller continued his career revival, he posted a 1.98 ERA and a team-leading 10 saves for the D-backs over a heavy 36.1-inning workload.
When Miller went down on the IL with a right forearm strain on July 6, it was expected he would return at some point in the season.
Considering Arizona could have used as much relief help as possible, a trade for that small of a salary dump seemed completely irrational. The D-backs posted a 27th-ranked 4.82 relief ERA in the 2025 season.
However, once Miller did return, his Brewers career was both short-lived and unproductive. He allowed six earned runs in only 9.2 innings.
Then, Miller exited a game after feeling a pop in his elbow. He was shut down with a UCL sprain, and may need to undergo Tommy John Surgery.
Ultimately, one could argue the deal worked out in the D-backs' favor, getting $3 million in exchange for 11 relatively unproductive outings and a season-ending injury.
This is not to say an injury as brutal as Miller's was, in any way, a net positive, but a trade that initially bordered on asinine ended up turning into a very mild profit for Arizona.
The Brewers did not suffer much as a result, either, as they will play for the pennant after posting a 6th-best 3.63 bullpen ERA in the regular season. Ultimately, the minor deal was a mere blip in the midst an otherwise-packed Deadline.
Stay tuned for a breakdown of each one of Arizona's other Deadline deals
Arizona Diamondbacks On SI extends Miller its best wishes for a speedy recovery. Stay tuned for a breakdown of each one of Arizona's other Deadline deals.