Revisiting D-backs' Busy Trade Deadline
As the Arizona Diamondbacks continued their journey through the brutal 2025 season, the Trade Deadline stands out as its own whirlwind in the midst of a rocky year.
In the coming days, Arizona Diamondbacks On SI will break down and evaluate each and every trade tgar GM Mike Hazen swung prior to the July 31 Deadline. But for now, it's time to look back at each deal and what Arizona received in return.
The D-backs went 8-16 in the month of July while fighting to stay out of the realm of selling. They would not succeed in that endeavor, as Hazen began working the phones even before the Deadline day itself.
Below is a breakdown (in order) of each trade engineered by Arizona:
Revisiting Arizona Diamondbacks' Deadline Deals
1: D-backs Trade 1B Josh Naylor to Mariners
The Diamondbacks struck quite early ahead of the Deadline, sending Josh Naylor to Seattle on July 24. Naylor had only played half a season with Arizona after he was acquired from the Guardians for right-hander Slade Cecconi.
In return, Arizona received left-handed reliever Brandyn Garcia (Seattle's No. 13 prospect) and righty starter Ashton Izzi (No. 16).
Naylor hit to an .831 OPS with the Mariners, helping lead them to a postseason berth. He hit nine homers and fell just one point shy of a .300 batting average.
Garcia pitched to a 5.84 ERA with the D-backs, but showed significant development. Izzi made six starts for the High-A Hillsboro Hops and threw to a 3.58 ERA over 27.2 innings.
2: D-backs Trade OF Randal Grichuk to Royals
Two days later, on July 26, Arizona sent platoon outfielder/DH Randal Grichuk to the Kansas City Royals, bringing back righty reliever Andrew Hoffmann. Grichuk was traded in the middle of a game against the Pirates in Pittsburgh.
Grichuk hit just .206/.267/.299 with two homers for Kansas City, getting just 105 plate appearances.
Hoffmann, meanwhile, had some major league success, but also displayed some difficulties. He pitched to a 7.36 ERA (ballooned by two blowup outings) over eight appearances with the D-backs' big league club.
3: D-backs Trade 3B Eugenio Suárez to Mariners
Suárez, the gem of the Deadline, was traded back to his former Mariners club late on July 30. He brought back first base prospect Tyler Locklear, as well as right-handers Juan Burgos and Hunter Cranton.
Suárez hit 13 homers for Seattle, but only managed a .189 average and .683 OPS. Locklear hit .175/.267/.262 with three homers for the D-backs, and is now awaiting surgery on both his elbow and shoulder.
Burgos struggled in the majors, pitching to an 8.10 ERA over 6.2 innings in nine appearances. Cranton landed on the minor league IL almost immediately upon arrival and did not make a start for Double-A Amarillo.
4: D-backs Trade RHP Merrill Kelly to Rangers
As the Deadline day waned, veteran righty and long-time Diamondback Merrill Kelly departed for Texas, with a trio of minor league pitching prospects coming back to Arizona.
Kelly pitched to an uncharacteristic 4.23 ERA over 10 Rangers starts, as Texas fell short of the playoffs.
Left-hander Kohl Drake (Arizona No. 6) allowed 17 earned runs in his first 16.2 PCL innings for Triple-A Reno before going on the IL. Lefty Mitch Bratt (No. 9) threw to a 3.98 ERA in six Double-A starts. Righty David Hagaman (No. 15) made five High-A starts and recorded a 3.15 ERA.
5: D-backs Trade RHP Shelby Miller, LHP Jordan Montgomery to Brewrs
In one of the stranger (and last-minute) Deadline deals, Hazen traded Arizona's only reliable bullpen arm in Miller (who was currently injured) to the Brewers, along with Jordan Montgomery (who had undergone Tommy John Surgery) for a small amount of salary relief (just under $2 million).
At the time, the deal seemed brutal, but Miller would go on to throw only 9.2 innings for Milwaukee and give up six runs. He then suffered another injury — one which required Tommy John Surgery.