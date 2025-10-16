How Initially-Ugly D-backs Trade Could Benefit Both Teams
The Arizona Diamondbacks spent their 2025 Trade Deadline period parting with numerous contributing veterans while acquiring plenty of young pitching talent.
Though many of these deals can't be fully graded until Arizona's newly-acquired arms have an opportunity to develop, Arizona Diamondbacks On SI will continue its initial evaluation of each deal.
Now, we move on to the trade that sent first baseman Josh Naylor to the Seattle Mariners. In exchange, Arizona received left-handed reliever Brandyn Garcia and right-hand starter Ashton Izzi.
At first glance, it would appear the trade only benefited the Mariners — at least, in the short-term. But there is a path to the trade being mutually beneficial.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor Trade May Benefit Both Teams
Naylor had been in the midst of one of his better offensive seasons after coming over to Arizona in a trade that sent Slade Cecconi to the Guardians.
Naylor hit .292/.360/.447 with 11 homers for the D-backs in 93 games prior to the deal. Though known as more of a slugging first baseman, Naylor appeared to be taking a more contact-hitting approach, getting on base at a high clip while seeing somewhat of a reduction in slug.
After the trade, Naylor came alive even more. In 53 games with Seattle, he hit .299/.341/.490 with nine homers and 33 RBI. He helped drive the Mariners to a playoff appearance, where Seattle is currently two games away from their first-ever World Series berth.
Meanwhile, Garcia's first stint with the D-backs was shaky. He was blown up in his second Arizona appearance, then was sent back to the minor leagues.
Upon recall, Garcia showed plenty of growth, and his electric arsenal may afford him more opportunities in the D-backs' future bullpen. That said, he finished his major league season with a 5.84 D-backs ERA.
Izzi, meanwhile, made six starts with the High-A Hillsboro Hops. He pitched to a sturdy 3.58 ERA, striking out 26 in 27.2 innings. He's currently the D-backs' No. 18 prospect (No. 9 pitching).
In the initial aftermath of the trade, the favor is heavily Seattles. Naylor helped provide the offensive spark needed to go on a deep postseason run, while Arizona's pitchers were overall ineffective and did not contribute much at the MLB level.
But if Garcia does develop into the power lefty his stuff could allow him to, and if Izzi pans out to any degree at the major league level, the trade may be seen in a different light in the years to come.
Related Content: Exciting Reliever's Development Could be Massive For D-backs
Naylor is a free agent after this season. If he chooses to re-sign with Seattle, the Mariners may have a true franchise first baseman.
Arizona and Seattle have been known to work out trades, many of which have benefited both clubs to some degree. This trade has the early makings of one such mutually beneficial deal, but for now, Seattle has clearly reaped more tangible, short-term reward.