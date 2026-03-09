D-backs Pitching Dominates in Thrilling Walk-Off Win over Mariners

Down to their last out, the Arizona Diamondbacks earned a 2-1 walk-off victory over the Seattle Mariners at Salt River Fields on Monday off a floating RBI single by shortstop Adrian Rodriguez.

The D-backs, after struggling at the plate for the majority of the game, engineered a ninth-inning rally, working a one-out single and two-out walk before delivering the final blow.

But it was Arizona's pitching that stood out. After a stretch of brutal performances on the mound, the D-backs' hurlers put together a sturdy performance behind an excellent start by right-hander Zac Gallen.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Sets Tone with Excellent Start

Monday's game was a vintage Gallen start. The righty threw 27 of his 41 pitches for strikes and did not allow a baserunner over the course of three spotless innings. His four-seam fastball velocity climbed all the way up to a staggering 95.7 MPH, averaging 94.4.

Gallen collected seven whiffs on 19 swings, with four coming on his slider.

“Just another outing of seeing where the stuff’s at,” Gallen told Arizona Sports 98.7's Alex Weiner.

“The curveball was still just coming along a little slower than maybe some of the other pitches. But still was able to land it for strikes when I wanted to. Just trying to get that next level, getting it on top of home plate late in the count. I think all-in-all so far of the three (starts), it’s probably the best one.”

Following Gallen, the D-backs' bullpen pitched six innings of one-run baseball. Right-hander Juan Morillo escaped a base hit and a walk with a pair of strikeouts for a scoreless frame.

Righty Andrew Hoffmann gave up the Mariners' only run of the day, allowing a walk and a trio of singles in the fifth inning. But Hoffmann rebounded with a pair of strikeouts in the sixth, getting two outs before exiting.

Taylor Clarke, Gerardo Carrillo and Casey Anderson shut down Seattle's offense for the final three frames. Each allowed just one baserunner.

Diamondbacks' Offense Struggles vs Mariners

The D-backs' offense was less than explosive. They managed seven base hits and two walks, with no hitter recording more than one knock. Infielder Ivan Melendez and outfielder Jorge Barrosa both doubled, but that would be the extent of Arizona's extra-base hits.

Infield/Outfield prospect Brady Counsell, the son of Diamondbacks franchise hero and current Cubs manager Craig Counsell, ripped an 111.2 MPH single in the eighth inning.