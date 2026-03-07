Here's Who Might Play for D-backs in Exciting Spring Breakout Game

The Arizona Diamondbacks have settled on their initial pool of players available for the 2026 Spring Breakout Game, according to a recent report from MLB.com's Steve Gilbert.

The Spring Breakout Game is a prospect showcase that will take place on March 21 at 5:00 p.m. local time. The D-backs' prospects will face off against the Colorado Rockies' prospects at Salt River Fields — their shared spring training facilities.

The initial roster includes all 30 of Arizona's top prospects (newly ranked by MLB Pipeline). This roster will be trimmed down significantly in the days leading up to the actual game.

Below is the full list of D-backs prospects who have made the initial group of players:

Arizona Diamondbacks' Preliminary Spring Breakout Roster

Pitchers:

RHP Wellington Aracena (No. 24)

LHP Mitch Bratt (No. 14)

RHP Yordin Chalas (Unranked)

RHP Brian Curley (No. 22)

RHP Yilber Diaz (No. 23)

LHP Kohl Drake (No. 12)

RHP Daniel Eagen (No. 7)

RHP Patrick Forbes (No. 9)

LHP Brandyn Garcia (No. 20)

RHP David Hagaman (No. 8)

RHP Ashton Izzi (No. 18)

RHP Dean Livingston (No. 19)

RHP Mason Marriott (No. 28)

RHP Cristian Mena (No. 11)

RHP Alfred Morillo (Unranked)

RHP Landon Sims (Unranked)

RHP Daury Vasquez (No. 25)

Catchers

C Alberto Barriga (Unranked)

C Ivan Luciano (No. 26)

C Carlos Virahonda (No. 17)

Infielders

SS Eliesbert Alejos (Unranked)

2B/3B Demetrio Crisantes (No. 5)

SS Kayson Cunningham (No. 2)

2B JD Dix (No. 6)

SS Jose Fernandez (No. 27)

3B LuJames Groover (No. 10)

INF Jansel Luis (No. 13)

3B Ben McLaughlin (Unranked)

2B Anderdson Rojas (Unranked)

3B Yassel Soler (No. 21)

SS/2B Cristofer Torin (No. 15)

Outfielders

OF Jose Alpuria (Unranked)

OF Slade Caldwell (No. 3)

OF Gavin Conticello (No. 30)

OF Druw Jones (No. 16)

OF Jakey Josepha (Unranked)

OF Angel Ortiz (Unranked)

OF Avery Owusu-Asiedu (No. 29)

OF/INF Tommy Troy (No. 4)

OF Ryan Waldschmidt (No. 1)

Many of these prospects have already begun making their case to earn promotions, raising their profiles through their play in the Cactus League. Many of these names won't ultimately take the field in the Spring Breakout Game, however.

The D-backs' farm system, which used to rank among the best in MLB, has taken a bit of a hit of late, helped along by prospects graduating to the majors. Outfielder and top prospect Ryan Waldschmidt is the only one on MLB's overall top 100 prospect list, coming in at No. 59.