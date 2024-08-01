Is the National League West Suddenly Within the Diamondbacks' Reach?
Since the start of the season, the Dodgers have held a stranglehold on the National League West and it seemed unlikely that the divisional situation would change beyond the second spot. That was until the Arizona Diamondbacks started playing their best baseball in July, and the almighty Dodgers showed signs of wavering.
The Diamondbacks have had an incredible month, going an MLB-best 17-8 in July. A resurgence from Eugenio Suarez, hitting 10 home runs in July which should earn him player of the month consideration, as well as Ketel Marte cementing himself in the current MVP conversation, made Arizona a force to be reckoned with.
Meanwhile in Los Angeles, the Dodgers had a skid of a month, going 11-12 in July, and closing the gap in the once thought to be "secure" NL West, to only a 5.5-game lead. With injuries still sustained to super-star shortstop Mookie Betts, international phenom Yoshinobu Yamamoto, as well as a laundry list of other high-caliber contributors, the Dodgers' roster condition is far from the unbeatable juggernaut that they were on paper.
Eduardo Rodriguez of the Diamondbacks could return from injury as soon as next week against the Guardians in Cleveland. Not far behind him is Merrill Kelly, who has long been hailed as co-ace of the Diamondbacks staff, and arguably the best, and most consistent pitcher that Arizona has had going back to last season.
After today's sweep of the Washington Nationals, the Diamondbacks moved into a virtual tie for the 2nd Wild Card spot with the Padres. At least that would be the case if it weren't for the Padres having a scheduled game still left to be played against the Dodgers tonight that will either reduce the Los Angeles division lead on Arizona to only 5.0 games by August first or will place the D-backs in sole possession of the 2nd Wild Card before the calendar flip.
These small, and largely temporary steps forward in the division and Wild Card standings may seem inconsequential to most right now, but each opens the door for a red-hot, and still improving Diamondbacks club to gain serious ground in the National League, and maybe even steal the division.