It's Time for Paul Sewald to Pitch, and He's Better Than Ever
A team is often as good as its closer. He is the arm that comes in to shut down the opposition in the game's most key moments, getting the highest leverage outs, and securing victories. The D-backs and their closer Paul Sewald are no different.
Since his addition to the team at the 2023 trade deadline, Paul Sewald has been phenomenal for the Diamondbacks. Last season he pitched to a 3.57 ERA in 20 games, collecting 13 saves and 20 strikeouts. This stretch did not come without its hiccups.
Paul is not the kind of closer you see on TV throwing 103 miles an hour, with a devastating splitter that strikes out without issue. He is a more refined, and traditional arm. A throwback to what you would see in a past generation, with some minor differences. So what makes Paul Sewald so good?
Sewald in his purest form is a two pitch arm, using his fastball and sweeper to make batters uncomfortable and confused. It is a game of deception when he tows the slab, so much so that he can make batters look baffled as they are late on a 92 mph fastball. This in large part stems from his unique arm angle and delivery.
His addition to the 2023 Diamondbacks team had an unquantifiable impact. What was previously a revolving door of "closers," none of whom could truly be 100% trusted in the 9th inning role, was now a much simpler situation.
The rest of the bullpen seemed to slide into place and function like a well-oiled machine. This would lead to one of the most dominant stretches in D-backs bullpen history throughout September and October and was undoubtedly a key part in bringing the World Series back to Phoenix.
Since the calendar has flipped to 2024, Sewald has faced some tough circumstances. For the first time in his career, the closer landed on the injured list near the end of spring training. He was diagnosed with a Low Grade 2 Left Oblique strain.
This was a devastating blow to the D-backs relief core, a group that didn't receive any additions during the off-season. While the group faced some struggles, with 2023 breakout setup-man Kevin Ginkel in particular still trying to find his footing in 2024, they managed to hold the fort during Sewald's absence.
Paul Sewald would return from the Injured List on May 7th during a series in Cincinnati where he would also make his season debut. He gave up one run on a solo home run, but still closed the game out and secured a Diamondbacks victory. Since then he hasn't skipped a beat.
So far in 2024, Sewald has pitched to a 1.80 ERA in 5 appearances, allowing only 2 hits and a walk. In his small sample size, he has dominated hitters, giving up weak contact and striking out 5. His ERA+ is at a career-high 244. Most importantly he is a perfect 3-for-3 in save opportunities, locking down two against Cincinnati and one against Detroit.
During an interview with Foul Territory, Sewald expressed some discontent with where he is at after coming back from the injured list. When asked about his return he states "I am still trying to get back into rhythm. I wouldn't say that my stuff or my velo is where I would love them to be," making it clear that there is another level there that he is still aiming to unlock.
Sewald is a key member of the Diamondbacks from a player and leadership perspective. His presence in the bullpen makes the whole team better. He will play a key role for the team as they try to work themselves back into a winning position, and as the rest of the roster gets healthy.
When it comes to health the D-backs have been decimated by injury. Sewald's return is a very important addition back to the club. Ryan Thompson spoke more about this in an interview with Arizona Sports.
"We are close, we can feel it...we got Sewald back and he's not only an important part of what we do on the field but he's a huge part of our clubhouse. He's a guy who is going to keep us centered and moving in the right direction." The tide is turning for the Diamondbacks, and Sewald's calm presence and dominating force are right at the forefront.
The Diamondbacks are 22-25 on the season as of May 20th, and are two games back of a Wild Card spot. Sewald will play an important role in the upcoming series against the Los Angeles Dodgers to try and lock down any close games as Los Angeles' closer Evan Phillips remains on the injured list during this series. The first pitch tonight is at 7:10 PM Arizona time.